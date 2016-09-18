Hours-long rescue effort for hunting dogs stuck down shaft near Motueka

DAVID WALKER/FAIRFAX NZ The rescue was a first for the local fire crews.

Determined firefighters have rescued two dogs trapped down a shaft in the northwest of the South Island, in an operation that lasted more than three hours.

Fire crews were called to Takaka Hill, between Takaka and Motueka, at 3pm on Sunday, after the hunting dogs fell and were unable to get back out.

The initial call came through from the SPCA.

"The dogs were down about 40 feet (12 metres), down a hole of some sort," Fire Service southern communications shift manager Andrew Norris said.

A fire crew from Motueka responded, before a line-rescue team from Nelson joined them.

The crews had to leave their vehicles on the road, and drive by 4WD to a tramping hut, before a 20-minute walk to the spot where the dogs were. They cut a track as they went.

At 4.30pm, the crews made access to the dogs.

"However, they didn't have any way of lifting them up at that stage. So a special cage or box was taken that they could put the dogs in," Norris said.

Around 5pm, the rescue operation began.

A fireman was winched down the hole, and the first dog was rescued at 5.50pm, followed soon after by the second dog.

"Everybody was out, including the second dog at 6.35pm," Norris said, although it took more than an hour and a half for the crews to get back out of the hills.

Norris said the rescue was a first for crews.

- Stuff