CHRIS MCKEEN Colin Craig at the Auckland High Court, where he is being cross examined by Jordan Williams' lawyers.

Former Conservative Party leader Colin Craig has detailed his reasoning behind publishing an anonymous interview with himself in a leaflet he distributed to 1.6 million homes.

Craig is being cross examined by lawyers acting for Taxpayers Union founder Jordan Williams, who has accused Craig of defamation.

In a 2015 press conference Craig publicly called Williams a liar, and accused him of being part of the "Dirty Politics brigade".

SIMON MAUDE / FAIRFAX NZ Jordan Williams testifies at the Colin Craig defamation trial.

The claims were repeated in the booklet Craig spent nearly $300,000 to publish and distribute across the country.

Craig was responding to information Williams had presented to Conservative Party board members about his alleged sexual harassment of his then-press secretary Rachel MacGregor.

SUPPLIED Former Conservative Party press secretary Rachel MacGregor was allegedly sent a series of steamy text messages by her then boss, party leader Colin Craig.

Williams claims Craig's proclamations damaged his reputation.

Craig denies the sexual harassment allegations.

The leaflet, entitled Dirty Politics and Hidden Agendas, contains an interview with a so-called "Mr X", which Craig later admitted was himself.

During cross examination at the High Court at Auckland on Monday, Williams' lawyer Peter McKnight put to Craig that the interview was "reckless and dishonest".

Craig disputed that, saying he had paraphrased people like political strategist Simon Lusk, and WhaleOil blogger Cameron Slater.

"I guess some people would view a nom de plume as dishonest... it's a literary device," Craig said.

"I was taking what other people had said to me in conversation, their view points. I didn't necessarily agree with all of the view points that were being put forward in this interview.

"What I'm trying to do here is express opinions people have about Dirty Politics. Some of them I don't agree with."

McKnight asked him about a sentence where "Mr X" says "the media love (Craig)".

"Do you want to be loved?" McKnight asked him.

"I'd like the media to show me a little more love in their reporting," Craig replied.

McKnight then asked about "Mr X" describing Craig as being "freakish under pressure".

Craig said that was a phrase his friend used to describe him.

"Are you freakish?" McKnight asked.

"I don't know if I'd go that far," Craig said.

Interview with Mr X, as published in the booklet:

Interviewer: Colin Craig is not in office

Mr X: Well no but he nearly... got there last time. He gets votes and the media love him so that qualifies him to be a target.

Interviewer: Craig says he has been getting pretty positive feedback from supporters.

Mr X: Yeah well maybe he says that but... don't forget they are mostly a bunch of bigots, they will dump him, just wait and see. Most media have already written him and the party off."

Interviewer: So there is no way back for Craig after this?

Mr X: No chance... well OK there is a chance but only because he is freakish under pressure and he seems to be largely unphased (sic) by this whole thing."

- Stuff