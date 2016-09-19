Road smash sends men flying into ditch on State Highway 2

Two men went from working under a bonnet of a broken down car to flying through the air and landing in a nearby ditch after being hit by another car.

A driver pulled over on State Highway 2, near Waitakaruru, at 4am on Monday due to mechanical issues, Senior Sergeant Robbie Hermann, of Waikato police said.

The driver of a second car pulled over to lend a hand.

Both drivers were at work under the bonnet when a third car swung around the corner.

It appears the driver didn't see the men or the cars on the side of the road and hit at least one car, Hermann said.

That caused the two men to go flying into a nearby ditch.

"Thankfully they landed on grass or the situation could have been a lot worse."

One man was taken to hospital with moderate injuries, another was treated at the scene for some cuts.

The driver of the third car was uninjured.

"It was lucky the cars impacted the way they did, and something more serious didn't happen," Hermann said.

He was not sure how all the cars were placed at the time of the incident.

Hermann said the patch of road had a reputation for serious and fatal crashes, and the circumstances could have led to a much more sinister outcome.

"It could have been like the incident in Tauranga a couple of months ago."

In that July incident, Kenny McCrae, 52, was killed when he was hit by a car as he helped change a tyre on a friend's SUV on SH29A

- Stuff