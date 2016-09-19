Willie Apiata's ex-wife Sade was 'trapped and lonely' living in rural south Auckland

Mike Watson Willie Apiata VC pictured with then wife Sade in 2012.

The ex-wife of Willie Apiata says she lost her independence and felt "trapped and isolated" by their lifestyle - in an interview with Woman's Day.

Sade Apiata told the magazine she wanted nothing more than for the marriage to the Victoria Cross recipient to work.

She said their love for each other was not enough.

KENT BLECHYNDEN/FAIRFAX NZ Willie Apiata is the only living New Zealand recipient of the Victoria Cross.

"I lost myself when I was with him, my independence and what made me tick.

PHIL WALTER/GETTY IMAGES Willie Apiata VC watching an All Blacks training session in 2015 in London.

"It happened slowly without me even realising it. Even though I loved him as much as I did and we really did love each other so much, in the end it, it wasn't enough."

She told the women's magazine she felt trapped living in rural south Auckland.

"I was isolated and very lonely," she said.

The pair met at a Christmas party, married in 2011 and had two sons. Their marriage struggled and they separated, trying to reconcile in 2015.

"Willie asked me to come back.

"We both still loved each other and really wanted it to work.

"He really wanted to live the quiet life, whereas I'm still young and still needed to grow myself, so that put a massive strain on our marriage."

At the Halberg Awards in February, Apiata was pictured with a new woman.

Apiata is the only living New Zealand recipient of the Victoria Cross, awarded in 2007 for bravery under fire in Afghanistan in 2004.

- Stuff