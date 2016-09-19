Blenheim trolley derby could be making a comeback

DEREK FLYNN/FAIRFAX NZ Blenheim man David Rennie wants to set up an annual trolley derby, with the top end of Redwood St as a possible site for the event.

The rush of racing down a hill on an improvised trolley is something many Marlburians will remember fondly.

In the 1980s and 90s, the annual trolley derby was one of the highlights of the school holidays, as children barrelled down Blenheim's Redwood St or Victoria Domain, in Picton, in homemade carts.

Interest in the derby eventually petered out, but Blenheim man David Rennie wants to revive the tradition, inspired by events like the Red Bull Trolley Grand Prix in Auckland.

SUPPLIED Brodie Anderson when he was 11-years-old, testing the trolley his older brother made for him in preparation for the annual Blenheim trolley derby.

Rennie said he had been following what council candidates were saying about how little there was for young people to do in Blenheim, so he decided to put forward the idea of starting up an annual derby.

"I'm not interested in standing for council or anything like that, but living in a community all your life you tend to take, so I wanted to put my hand up and give something back," he said.

SUPPLIED A clipping from an old copy of the Marlborough Express, circa 1991, shows Brodie Anderson, centre, racing in the trolley derby.

His father made him a trolley, out of bits of wood fashioned into a cross with a seat made from an old timber nail box, which Rennie raced with other children at Blenheim School.

But wooden models soon became outdated, as the children and their fathers began upping the ante, creating speed machines from materials such as shopping trolleys and bike wheels.

Brodie Anderson said he and fellow trolley racer, Jeff Stanton, used to vie for first place at the derby every year, making alterations to their machines to try and get an advantage.

"But whoever had the fastest pusher would win," he said.

His trolley, made by his older brother out of two bike frames, with a roll cage made from metal scavenged from an old desk leg, was the reason brakes had to be introduced.

After shooting down Victoria Domain during one of the big derby years, between 1990 and 1994, Anderson failed to stop at the finish line and ended up on the main road back into Picton.

"There was just a sheer rush of going down a hill, I remember the wind, it was awesome, amazing fun," he said.

Stanton said he had made a replica of his winning trolley, called The Stanton Special, for his 9-year-old daughter, Molly.

He had taken Molly to race in Nelson, at the Collingwood St Trolley Derby, and Westport, so he said he would love to see the Blenheim event reinstated.

Rennie said the top of Redwood St was a good location and the next step was gathering a committee to give wheels to the idea.

