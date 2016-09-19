Councillors in Marlborough attack 'secret squirrel' meetings

DEREK FLYNN/FAIRFAX NZ The entrance to the council chambers in Marlborough.

A leaked recording from a private committee meeting has shone a spotlight on how council's operate behind closed doors.

Public-excluded meetings are used by councils up and down the country to discuss "commercially sensitive" information, but some argue the public have a right to know what's on the agenda, no matter what.

The "secret squirrel" talks can lead to ratepayers feeling left in the dark, but one mayor calls the criticisms "an absolute beat-up".

Transparency was the word of the day in Marlborough after its council featured prominently on a right-wing blog.

Whale Oil on Friday published a secret recording of a public-excluded committee meeting from April about the region's ASB Theatre, designed to put scrutiny on mayoral candidate John Leggett.

DEREK FLYNN/FAIRFAX NZ Council meetings are generally open to the public.

The blog said Leggett supported the theatre in public, but criticised it in private.

The theatre has been a bone of contention in the region, and the council was criticised last year after it guaranteed a $3.1 million bank loan to the Marlborough Civic Theatre Trust behind closed doors.

However, other councils have also been criticised for not allowing the public to listen in on some discussions.

SCOTT HAMMOND/FAIRFAX NZ Councillor Jamie Arbuckle was accused of breaching the council's code of conduct last year.

It was revealed earlier this year local authorities across the Waikato region had held 800 private council meetings and workshops since 2013.

Former mayoral candidate for Hamilton, Ewan Wilson, claimed closed door meetings in the city were used to push through policy initiatives and silence dissenting councillors.

But Marlborough Mayor Alistair Sowman said debate about supposed secrecy was an "absolute beat-up" and a "red herring".

Council figures showed 92 per cent of matters were conducted in open meetings.

"The process is robust, I don't have a problem with it," he said.

However, councillor Jamie Arbuckle said the Marlborough council used "secret squirrel" meetings to stifle debate about sensitive topics.

The council took advantage of its ability to exclude the public to discuss controversial topics, especially when it came to projects going over budget.

Sometimes the public would be excluded for certain items, but the council would then discuss general issues not on the agenda without inviting the public back.

"There's a discussion but then everyone's gone," Arbuckle said.

"You go through the agenda, and then when the public goes and everyone goes you have another whole meeting."

He claimed the council would also deliberately discuss the commercial aspect of a project and the general aspect at the same time, meaning the public had to leave.

Members of the public could be asked to leave council meetings because a topic was commercially sensitive, or if the council wanted to protect someone's privacy.

Arbuckle came under fire last year for talking about an agenda item discussed in another public-excluded council meeting, about appointing a board director for Port Marlborough.

The council sought legal advice but did not take any action against him.

Marlborough councillor Peter Jerram said public-excluded meetings gave councillors a chance to "clear the air" and say things that were important to them.

Fellow councillor Jessica Bagge said it would be "fantastic" if all council meetings were live-streamed, something the council discussed in 2014.

Completely public discussions would mean everyone's "true colours" would be shown, she said.

"You have to be professional, and you have to speak the truth."

Councillor Geoff Evans said he thought live-streamed meetings were inevitable in the future, and he supported them.

However, he disagreed with streaming public-excluded meetings, which should be kept in a secure place, he said.

Arbuckle said he supported the council having an audio record of meetings, as many other councils did.

Mayoral candidate and former MP Colin King, who has pushed for "transparency" in his campaign, said Friday's leak was a sign of a disunited council.

"I think there's got to be times when you have public-excluded.

"But when you get into that space that you're dealing with controversial projects and not council's core business, it must be very frustrating for people."

Whale Oil said a council staff member provided the leaked recording, but council chief executive Mark Wheeler on Friday rejected that claim.

Wheeler said if a councillor leaked the information he or she could be invited to resign. ​

An investigation into the leak was ongoing and would be handled by the council's legal team.

