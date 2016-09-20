Independent review needed of Napier's animal control practices says watchdog

An animal welfare group is calling for an independent review of Napier City Council's dog control practices, claiming concerns raised by staff have gone unaddressed.

The Watchdog! group claims concerns raised by the full team of four animal control officers about their boss have not been addressed after they were raised in a five page letter from their lawyer to council chief executive Wayne Jack in May.

But Jack says the issues are being addressed, a positive change is taking place, and there is no need for an independent review.

SUPPLIED Napier City Council chief executive Wayne Jack said there was no need for an independent investigation.

The staff made a raft of allegations, including that team leader Alex Pollock was too quick to put down animals, failed to treat animals appropriately, failed to protect staff by instructing them not to deploy stab proof vests and cameras, and was disrespectful with members of the public.

They alleged that Pollock "is only too willing to put dogs down without making adequate efforts to rehouse them" and on occasion had treated dogs with inadequate consideration.

SUPPLIED Napier dog control officer Wayne Butcher, who was assaulted by a dog owner in November last year, said he was unsupported during and after the event.

The officers also alleged they had kept stab proof vests in vehicles but these had been removed by Pollock because he believed they were a provocation.

They said that on May 20 two of the staff became very upset after becoming covered in blood and mange-ridden hair during the euthanasia of four dogs. They asked to go home to remove their contaminated clothes and have a shower, but Pollock would not let them, despite the risk of spreading mange to other dogs.

One of the officers, Wayne Butcher, was assaulted when trying to collect a dog in November. He said believed he was extremely unsupported by Pollock, who seemed to suggest that Butcher should not have attended the job.

Jack responded to the letter in late June. He said a number of steps had been taken to resolve the concerns and Pollock denied that he did not make adequate efforts to re-home dogs.

Pollock had not realised how upset the officers had been after the euthanising of the dogs and he would have been more sympathetic if he had, Jack said. Pollock has since apologised.

He said he was "surprised and disappointed" that Butcher felt unsupported after he was assaulted as he had been fully supported, had been given time off and a full health and safety investigation took place.

Although his letter in June said the stab proof vests were being "phased out", on Monday Jack said a review had found they could be useful as a last resort in some situations and "we are balancing the comments in the review against our desire to improve animal control community relations".

But Watchdog! spokeswoman Jessica Maxwell disputed Jack's responses and said an independent review, similar to one undertaken in neighbouring Hastings in 2014, was required.

"I think it is quite clear there is a serious problem with the culture in this department and the only sensible response is a truly independent review," she said.

Jack said the council was "doing a substantial amount of work around our policies and procedures for animal control", and there had been "some really positive change off the back of some excellent new training".

"A new manager has taken on the overall responsibility for this team and he is working closely with them around their culture and mindset, including how they see themselves in the community and how they wish to deliver the services they are employed to provide," Jack said.

"We're confident that the process and procedures now in place with our Animal Control team, together with the recent change in management, are already showing a positive change in the team culture and we don't believe that subjecting this team to an investigation at this point in time would be beneficial."

Pollock declined to comment when approached.

