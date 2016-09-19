Marlborough council announces investigation into Whale Oil leak ahead of final meeting

DEREK FLYNN/FAIRFAX NZ Marlborough Mayor Alistair Sowman.

A secret recording of a private council meeting has triggered an investigation into all councillors and staff who were at the meeting.

The investigation will require everyone at the behind closed doors discussion in Marlborough to sign a statutory declaration saying they were not behind the recording or it being leaked to a right-wing blog.

It is a criminal offence to knowingly make a false declaration.

Councillors would also have to hand in any "council-owned devices" if asked.

Whale Oil published part of a Marlborough District Council community and finance committee meeting from April on Friday.

DEREK FLYNN/FAIRFAX NZ The Marlborough District Council.

The recorded discussion, which was public-excluded, was about the region's ASB Theatre, and featured councillors discussing the theatre's financial difficulties.

The council said in a statement the culprit had possibly breached both the Local Government Act and the Privacy Act.

"The issue is sufficiently serious to warrant an investigation of those present at the meeting, both councillors and staff."

Marlborough Mayor Alistair Sowman said the source of the leaked recording was still "shrouded in mystery".

The last full council meeting before the election would be held on Tuesday and Sowman said he had hoped for a "happy occasion".

"That's extremely difficult when you don't know who [made the recording]," Sowman said.

Three councillors were not standing for re-election, and Sowman was also retiring.

Deputy mayor Terry Sloan said he felt "very uneasy" about the situation, which was a "bit of a blight" on the end of Sowman's "very successful career".

"I feel like we've lost all complete trust," he said.

"You want to carry on doing the right thing as a councillor, but are people now going to be scared to say something?"

The blog said the recording showed mayoral candidate and councillor John Leggett was more critical of the theatre in private than he was in public.

"It's disappointing that there's all this comment hanging over the councillors. It should be a time to celebrate," Sowman said.

Whale Oil attributed the leak to council staff but both Sowman and chief executive Mark Wheeler said they did not think the source was a staff member.

Sloan said public-excluded discussions provided people with a place to get things off their chest, and to discuss things coming up.

The three outgoing councillors, Graeme Barsanti, Jessica Bagge and Peter Jerram, would be acknowledged at the meeting, and Sowman hoped it would be a "respectful occasion".

- The Marlborough Express