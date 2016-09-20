Calls to noise control grow at pace over Palmerston North bass

Fairfax NZ Bass topped the list of most common noise complaints in Palmerston North in 2015/16.

Booming bass is increasingly putting Palmerston North residents on edge, driving a sharp increase in noise control complaints.

More than 1000 complaints about bass thumped in to the Palmerston North City Council in 2015/16 – up from 420 in 2013/14.

﻿"Unfortunately, bass noise is something that's all-pervasive when it gets out and gets turned up," Acousafe director Nigel Lloyd said.

REUTERS Palmerston North residents seem to be taking Meghan Trainor's hit song "All About That Bass" a bit too seriously.

"Once it's out, it can be very difficult to control."

The 1003 complaints about bass were among 5008 to noise control in the city in 2015/16. The total was up from 4142 in 2013/2014.

Complaints about stereos stayed largely static, going from 3114 in 2013/14 to 3244 in 2015/16.

Calls about music stayed at 10 per year, while complaints about bands fell from 34 to 20.

There was only one complaint about a rooster, and two about bagpipes, in all those years.

Lloyd, who has 30 years' experience in the noise control industry, said bass frequencies moved through objects easier than higher frequencies.

"If someone is in the house playing a decent sound system at a high level, you don't hear any of the high-frequency sounds but you will hear the bass.

"Basically, your windows and walls are not good at stopping that bass sound from coming through."

Someone in a "pimped car with a big bass speaker" would cause the same issue, he said.

Using an equaliser to eliminate certain frequencies from a stereo system could help stop vibrations, Lloyd said.

"There will be no difference to what it sounds like [with a certain frequency turned down], but because the roof was vibrating at that frequency it makes a huge difference."

But the best solution was turning the volume down, no matter how much people at parties wanted it turned up, he said.

"People do go temporarily deaf during the night, and they're drinking, so the noise gets louder."

Parties were also a chagrin to residents, with 245 complaints in the past year.

Lloyd said there was an easy way to get around complaints.

"Someone is allowed to have a party, but they should tell the neighbours they're going to have a party, be finished by midnight and ask if they would like to come.

"What doesn't work is when people have parties all night, and at 3am everyone is quite fed-up with the noise."

The time of the day could be part of the issue – "2 in the afternoon might be reasonable, but 2 in the morning might be less reasonable" – but Lloyd knew of people complaining about bass sound on Sunday afternoons, he said.

City council eco design adviser Nelson Lebo​ said people afflicted by noise did have options.

"The best thing people can do is double glazing. A lot of people by the airport do it.

"Obviously, there are the warmth benefits, but some people out there do it for sound-deadening benefits as well.

"If it works near the airport, it's gotta work for around town."

Other alternatives were keeping windows, curtains and doors closed.

"The best thing to do is to deaden the sound coming in."

Some people did not like to complain about people making a racket, but there was some solace to be had in the fact some people did not live in the same house for too long, Lebo said.

