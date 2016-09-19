Huntly car crash: Three people die after collision involving truck and car

As the dead were being prepared to be moved at dusk on Monday, a Huntly kaumatua stood in the middle of State Highway 1 and performed a karakia for the three lying lifeless in a wrecked car.

Hours earlier, about 2.30pm, a southbound Nissan Sunny containing five people crossed the centre line, Waikato police said, and collided with a Mark Grey Carriers freight truck. Three people in the car were killed, two of them children.

Two others who were in one of the vehicles remain in hospital, one in a critical condition and the other in a stable condition.

Two others, a woman and a nine-year-old girl, were flown by Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter to Waikato Hospital. One person was in a critical condition, the other person was in a stable condition, St John Ambulance said. The truck driver was uninjured.

Diversions were put in place through Te Kauwhata and Te Ohaki Road but State Highway 1 at Huntly has since reopened.

Investigations into the crash are in their early stages.

Mohawk, an Auckland truck driver who arrived at the scene two minutes after the collision, described it as mayhem.

"When I just come around the bend, cars were turning all over the show. Some were doing U-turns as well, just trying to get out of it," Mohawk, who declined to give his surname, said.

"One red car was parked behind the truck. Was there for ages. The driver, I think, was helping out."

Antony Everson, an oversize load pilot from Wellington, pulled up just after Mohawk.

Everson said emergency services were quick to the scene and he captured the moment the two females from the vehicle were taken by emergency services.

He said the impact would have been ferocious given the debris.

"There's bits of car scattered hundreds of metres from where the crash happened. It's everywhere, as far as the eye can see."

​Both north and south lanes of SH1 were closed for hours.

Right where the crash happened, on the side of a building is a large sign saying "Mistakes happen. Your speed decides the outcome."

Charlie Habershon was working at the Southern Cross Fisheries Shop about 15m away at the time.

"I didn't hear any screaming," she said.

"I was cooking and my sister ran out.

"Pretty much all the fire trucks had come. They were all setting up, then the helicopter came and parked right outside our shop.

"They took a lady, apparently a mother. Then I heard them say she was getting critical.

"There was a girl, she looked eight or nine, she must've asked about her mum because one of the people said, 'You can hold your mum's hand soon.' "

The Mark Grey Carriers truck had some damage to its front.



Company director Mark Grey said he was with the driver at the police station.

"We're not doing too well. I'm supporting the driver and we're giving the police as much information as we can."

The company would make no further comment.

