Three people die in crash involving truck and car in Huntly
Three people are dead, two children and one adult, after a car and freight truck collided in Huntly.
The three are still trapped in the car.
Both north and south lanes of State Highway 1 are closed and diversions are in place after the accident near Rayners Road.
There were five people in the car, a Waikato police spokesperson said.
A woman and a girl, believed to be nine years old, were flown by rescue helicopter to Waikato Hospital, St John Ambulance said. One is in a critical condition and one is in a serious condition.
The truck driver is uninjured.
Waikato police said the crash happened about 2:40pm on Monday.
Diversions are in place through Te Kauwhata and Te Ohaki Road.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
