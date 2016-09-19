Three people die in crash involving truck and car in Huntly

Three people are dead, two children and one adult, after a car and freight truck collided in Huntly.

The three are still trapped in the car.

Both north and south lanes of State Highway 1 are closed and diversions are in place after the accident near Rayners Road.

There were five people in the car, a Waikato police spokesperson said.

A woman and a girl, believed to be nine years old, were flown by rescue helicopter to Waikato Hospital, St John Ambulance said. One is in a critical condition and one is in a serious condition.

The truck driver is uninjured.

Waikato police said the crash happened about 2:40pm on Monday.

Diversions are in place through Te Kauwhata and Te Ohaki Road.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

