Three people die in crash involving truck and car in Huntly

The crash has closed State Highway 1 at Huntly in both directions.
MARK TAYLOR/FAIRFAX NZ

Three people are dead, two children and one adult, after a car and freight truck collided in Huntly.

The three are still trapped in the car. 

Both north and south lanes of State Highway 1 are closed and diversions are in place after the accident near Rayners Road.

Three people have died after a crash in Huntly.
There were five people in the car, a Waikato police spokesperson said.

A woman and a girl, believed to be nine years old, were flown by rescue helicopter to Waikato Hospital, St John Ambulance said. One is in a critical condition and one is in a serious condition.

The truck driver is uninjured.  

A crash at Huntly has closed the road.
Waikato police said the crash happened about 2:40pm on Monday.

Diversions are in place through Te Kauwhata and Te Ohaki Road.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area. 

 

