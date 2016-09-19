Southland woman Hayley Taylor 'outgoing and loving'

Facebook Hayley Taylor, 18, of Invercargill, died after a crash near Edendale on Thursday.

The young woman killed in a crash near Edendale is being remembered as outgoing, loving, and opinionated.

Hayley Taylor, 18, died on Thursday when her car crashed into the Mataura River Bridge on Edendale-Wyndham Rd on Thursday, about 6.10pm.

On Monday, her father Stephen Taylor said Hayley was a brilliant, outgoing, and loving daughter, who touched anyone she met.

JOHN HAWKINS/FAIRFAX NZ The scene of the crash on the Edendale-Wyndham Rd where Hayley Taylor died.

"She was just so, so caring, so dear to us," he said.

A loving daughter, sister, and friend, Hayley had spent Thursday visiting a close friend who was pregnant.

"They were catching up, it was brilliant, she had a perfect day really," Stephen said of his daughter's last hours.

Hayley attended Newfield Primary and Southland Girl's High School in Invercargill.

She had a love of watersports, and represented Southland in waterpolo, Stephen said.

"We're very proud of her and her sports ... we had a boat, we'd go skiing all the time, she was great at it."

She had recently begun working at BP on North Rd, Invercargill, and loved it, he said.

Family were sharing memories of a bubbly girl who would "let you know what she thought".

Stephen said the family wanted to thank everyone for the support, and the thoughts shared with them.

Police said the investigation into the crash was ongoing.

