Sex offender to be moved from south Auckland in October

Kymberlee Fernandes/Fairfax NZ About 50 people gathered at a public meeting in Mangere to voice their outrage about a convicted sex offender living in the community.

Residents of a south Auckland community have received some good news - a convicted sex offender will be removed from their neighbourhood.

About 50 people attended a public meeting in Mangere on Monday night to protest the "very high risk" sex offender living in their suburb.

The man, who was convicted of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2001, was first placed opposite Te Kura Maori o Nga Tapuwae in May.

Shane Wenzlick/Fairfax NZ Mangere MP Su'a William Sio said he wanted changes in the law so sex offenders could not be housed near schools.

He was later moved onto the same street as Jean Batten School in Mangere East.

Parents, principals and teachers signed a petition calling on the Department of Corrections to 'Keep Our Children Safe' from sex offenders near their children's schools.

Mangere MP Su'a William Sio said the residents wanted the man to be moved "to a place outside the prison somewhere", instead of "a community where he doesn't belong".

Joe Webster has two children at Jean Batten School, aged 5 and 8.

He said they used to walk to school before the sex offender moved into the neighbourhood, but now their grandparents drop them off and pick them up everyday.

"I feel unsafe and concerned about the security of my kids," Webster said.

"I can't say where he should be moved to. But it certainly shouldn't be here."

Keep Our Children Safe committee member Sauni Seleni has a 6-year-old daughter who goes to Jean Batten School.

"I don't want to be going to my daughter's funeral or picking her up from the hospital because she was raped," he said.

"I ask, 'Why Mangere?'"

Corrections Minister Judith Collins has previously said that Corrections applied for a public protection order against the offender before his release, but a judge decided not to grant it.

Sio said there needed to be changes in the law to stop sex offenders being placed near schools.

"It is said that he is likely to reoffend. What happens if he slips for even five minutes?"

Corrections northern operations director Lynette Cave said the offender would be moved out of the Mangere area in October.

"The offender's current accommodation was not intended to be long term."

Corrections acknowledged the concerns raised by the community and staff were happy to meet with people who had further concerns, she said.

"With regard to this offender, Community Corrections staff and local police met with five local school principals, in addition to neighbours of the property, to advise them that an offender would be residing in their community and provide advice about keeping safe."

Finding housing for offenders after their release from prison could be "very challenging" and a lot of work went into finding them suitable accommodation, she said.

The offender is monitored by two staff at all times and lives at a house with locks, alarms and a two metre-high fence, she said.

"His address does not overlook the street and is around 350m away from the school."

- Stuff