Ages released of three males who died in Huntly crash

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/FAIRFAX NZ Three people were killed and two were injured after the car they were travelling in collided with a truck on State Highway 1 at Huntly.

Two boys and their mother's partner were killed instantly as their nine-year-old sister lay sleeping on the seat of the family's Nissan Sunny.

Police released the ages of the trio who died, the boys were 12 and 14. The man was 54.

Police say the Nissan crossed the centre line and smashed into a truck in Huntly on Monday afternoon.

The family had just flown in from overseas and were travelling south from Auckland Airport, witnesses say.

The witnesses said the tags on the luggage suggested the family had been in Australia.

The girl was heard asking St John's staff for her mother.

"'You can hold your mum's hand soon," was the reply.

Both the daughter and mother are in a stable condition in Waikato Hospital, where they were flown after the fatal crash.

The Nissan crashed into a Mark Grey Carriers truck, which had some damage to the front.

Company director Mark Grey told Stuff he was with the driver at the police station on Monday.

"We're not doing too well. I'm supporting the driver and we're giving the police as much information as we can."

