Fatal Huntly crash: Family had just arrived in New Zealand

A family had recently arrived in New Zealand when they crashed in their rental car, leaving three dead.

Police released the ages of the trio who died, the boys were 12 and 14. The man was 54.

Police say the Nissan, believed to have been driven by the Kiwi woman's partner, crossed the centre line and smashed into a truck in Huntly on Monday afternoon.

The family of five picked up the rental car after flying into New Zealand from their home in Brisbane earlier on Monday.

They were understood to be heading south from Auckland Airport when they crashed.

Witnesses said their luggage was in the boot of the wreck. The tags suggested the family had been in Australia.

The girl was heard asking St John's staff for her mother.

"'You can hold your mum's hand soon," was the reply.

Both the daughter and mother are in a stable condition in Waikato Hospital, where they were flown after the fatal crash.

A hospital spokesperson said the woman was initially critical but overnight had improved to a serious condition in the High Dependency Unit.

Waikato road policing manager Inspector Freda Grace said it had been a difficult scene to piece together.

Officers had only been able to speak with the young girl and were waiting until her mother was well enough to be interviewed.

Police didn't think speed was a factor in the crash that occurred on a 70kmh stretch of highway near the centre of Huntly.

All of the occupants were wearing seatbelts.

"It is exceptionally sad all round."

The Nissan collided with a Mark Grey Carriers truck, which had some damage to the front.

A trucking company spokesperson, who did not wish to give his name, on Tuesday said the Auckland-based driver of the courier truck had taken days off work.

The man in his 30s was uninjured in the crash but clearly upset about what had happened, he said.

"Our thoughts are with the family in the car, our driver is okay.

"He's been a professional driver for a number of years."

Both the trucking company and National Road Carriers were providing victim support for him.

Grace said police were likely to have more details about the crash on Tuesday afternoon.

In the meantime she urged people to drive to the conditions.

"Drivers must be fit for the road, which means being well-rested and focussed.

"Too often, a moment of fatigue or distraction has tragic consequences."

