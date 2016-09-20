Fatal Huntly crash: Musical family had just arrived in New Zealand

The family in the horrific car crash in New Zealand on Monday had been on their way to visit relatives for the holidays, their neighbour has said.

Stephen Phillips, 54 and his two stepsons aged 12 and 14 were killed when the rental car they were travelling in collided with a truck on State Highway 1 at Huntly on Monday afternoon.

The boys' mother Belinda Williams, who was in the car at the time of the crash, was rushed to hospital in a critical condition along with her daughter Tessa, who survived the crash.

The family had left their home in Australia on Monday morning to spend two weeks visiting Williams' family in New Zealand for a big family reunion during the holidays and had left their home in the hands of their neighbour, Billy Azad.

"I saw the kids on Sunday, I asked them 'What you want me to do?', me and Belinda had a good chat that afternoon, she said she was leaving on Monday," he said.

The Nissan the family was in, which police believe was driven by Phillips, crossed the centre line and smashed into a truck in Huntly.

The family had just picked up the rental car after flying into New Zealand, and were understood to be heading south from Auckland Airport when they crashed.

Bur it wasn't until police knocked on the door of Azad's Loganlea home that he realised something was wrong.

"We were just told Stephen was in a car crash and they were looking for the next of kin," he said.

"We started looking for information, I had some contacts in New Zealand ... we started looking through Facebook and found out what had happened."

Azad said the news had shocked the neighbours, who had lived in the same street as the family for the past five years.

"We have a great family (on the street), it doesn't matter what the age or race, we would hold mid-winter parties, Christmas parties, barbecues and things like that, we all know each other, look after each other," he said.

"The kids were always happy to play: skating, scooters, they played hide and seek but if they went out of line they would always improve themselves.

"We live in a cul-de-sac, the kids were always out playing.

"They were very good neighbours, I have got a six-year-old and a two-year-old and they would look after them when we had to go into town.

"It is horrific, it is hard to swallow."

Phillips was First Violinist with the Queensland Symphony Orchestra while his partner Williams was a casual guest musician for the Queensland Symphony Orchestra and played the viola.

Azad said both musicians were kind and caring.

"Stephen was a good gentleman, he was good at repairing pianos, a handyman kind of guy," he said.

"Belinda was a great lady, she would drop other kids on the street to the bus stop."

Azad said he had heard that Williams was out of surgery and "going well" and her daughter had been able to see her mum.

"I am sure she [Tessa] would have been traumatised, how the bodies were found, it's just horrific," he said.

Queensland Symphony Orchestra chairman Greg Wanchap said Phillips had been a member for more than 25 years.

"The thoughts, prayers and love from everyone at the Queensland Symphony Orchestra are today with the family of our much loved First Violinist Stephen Phillips and his partner Belinda Williams, who often played Viola with the QSO," he said.

"Stephen had been a member of the QSO since 1987 and Belinda has played with the QSO since 2002."

KIND-HEARTED FAMILY

Azad said the family were also instrumental in organising the end of year Christmas street party.

"They would always contribute and help with organising, setting up and cleaning - they were great people.

"[Williams] would always pick her son up from the bus-stop after school and we would see them walking hand-in-hand back home. He was the eldest boy. Their other son was your typical 12 year old, always playing outside.

"Those boys were the oldest kids on the street and they always looked after the younger ones. They were great kids."

Tessa is good friends with Azad's daughter.

"She is a lovely young girl. My daughter loved her, they played every second day."

Azad described Phillips as a "top bloke" who was always there to lend a hand to any neighbour in need.

"We borrowed tools from each other. He was a craftsman at repairing pianos and stuff. Just genuine neighbours. They were more than that. They were family to us all on the street.

"Very kind hearted people."

Another neighbour, Nemanja Rasula, said their close-knit street community, which often shared picnics, would never be the same.

"Unfortunately we will be missing three members next time we do a picnic and it will be a sad day for all of us - a day where there will not be smiles and laughter, just sorrow.

"The parents were like any parents hard working trying to do the best they can to raise their three beautiful children and give them the best possible future.

"Like in today's society it is a rare commodity to have to be able to spend lot of time chatting away with your neighbour as everyone is busy with their own lives, work and other commitments. But to have a community like ours is fairly special."

ENQUIRIES CONTINUE

Waikato road policing manager Inspector Freda Grace told media on Tuesday that police are still investigating the background to the crash.

"Yesterday afternoon at approximately 2.30pm there was a fatal crash on State Highway One in Huntly.

"That fatal crash was caused by one vehicle, the southbound vehicle, crossing the centre line and hitting a truck in the northbound lane. As a result of that crash three people were deceased.

"Our enquiries continue into the causation of the crash and trying to establish the background around where the people were coming from and where they were going to," she said in a news conference at Hamilton Central Police Station.

She said a range of factors would be considered as officers piece together why the crash happened.

Police didn't think speed was a factor in the crash that occurred on a 70kmh stretch of highway near the centre of Huntly, and all of the occupants were wearing seatbelts.

"I am unable at this stage to give any further details around the occupants in the vehicles other than what has been released as we try and work our way through to find those families," Grace added.

THE CRASH SCENE

Witnesses described the crash scene as mayhem with debris strewn across the road and people walking around in shock.

One eye-witnesses heard Tessaasking a St John's staff for her mother.

"'You can hold your mum's hand soon," the ambulance officer said.

Both the daughter and mother were flown to Waikato Hospital.

A hospital spokesperson said the woman was initially critical but overnight had improved to a serious condition in the High Dependency Unit. The girl was uninjured.

Grace said it had been a difficult scene to piece together.

Officers had only been able to speak with the young girl and were waiting until her mother was well enough to be interviewed.

"It is exceptionally sad all round."

The Nissan collided with a Mark Grey Carriers truck, which had some damage to the front.

A trucking company spokesperson, who did not wish to give his name, on Tuesday said the Auckland-based driver of the courier truck had taken days off work.

The man in his 30s was uninjured in the crash but clearly upset about what had happened, he said.

"Our thoughts are with the family in the car, our driver is okay.

"He's been a professional driver for a number of years."

Both the trucking company and National Road Carriers were providing victim support for him.

Grace urged people to drive to the conditions.

"Drivers must be fit for the road, which means being well-rested and focussed.

"Too often, a moment of fatigue or distraction has tragic consequences."

