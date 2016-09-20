Woman struck and killed by truck in south Waikato

David Walker Police closed a section of SH1 after the fatal collision south of Tokoroa.

A Tokoroa woman has died after being struck by a truck and trailer unit in the South Waikato.

The 46-year-old was hit by a vehicle on State Highway 1 at Kinleith at 1.15am on Tuesday.

She died at the scene.

The woman was walking along the southbound lane of the highway when she was struck by the Scania truck 200 metres south of Matarawa Rd.

Senior Sergeant Fane Troy said the woman was on a narrow area of the 100kmh highway where there was no street lighting.

The driver of the truck and trailer was not injured but was shaken by the incident, he said.

Police were still trying to track down the woman's family on Tuesday afternoon before releasing her identity.

"All deaths on our roads have a large effect on a number of people and whanau. Police encourage everyone out walking, cycling or doing any activity near our roads ensure they wear clothing that makes them visible to road users."

He said road and weather conditions at the time were fine.

Meanwhile nearby resident Steve Colling, who is a truck driver himself, said the stretch of road is extremely dangerous due to a blind bend near Station Rd where he lives.

"It is heavy stuff dying out there but you have to expect this sort of thing will happen because these guys (truck drivers) absolutely fly at night because there is no on else on the road," he said.

He said it was so bad he has even put an extra lock on his front door to prevent his two young kids getting anywhere near it.

"I am terribly scared they are going to go out there so I keep two locks on it so they can only go out the back door where there is no way they can get to the road," he said.

"I'm not even dumb enough to walk on it during the day so why would you walk on it at night?"

"It's sad because no one is going to see you at that time of night."

Tokoroa Fire Chief Dave Morris said when two fire trucks from Tokoroa arrived, the police and ambulance were already at the scene,

He could not see the truck involved as it had come to a stop around a bend at the southern end of the collision.

There are few houses along the rural stretch of highway where the collision occurred, Morris said, not far from the Kinleith Mill.

It was a major trucking route, especially in the forestry industry, through the central North Island.

The police Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

On Boxing Day last year, two people died in a head-on smash on the same stretch of highway outside the golf course, 4km south of Tokoroa.

Three others in the crash - two men and a woman - were hospitalised with serious injuries.

The collision comes a day after a tragic collision claimed the lives of two children and a man in Huntly.

A woman and nine-year-old girl were taken to Waikato Hospital following the crash on SH1 on Monday afternoon.

- Stuff