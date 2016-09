Woman struck and killed in south Waikato

David Walker Police closed a section of SH1 after the fatal collision south of Tokoroa.

A woman has died after being struck by a truck in the South Waikato.

A police spokeswoman said the pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on State Highway 1 at Kinleith at 1.15am on Tuesday.

She is believed to have died at the scene.

The highway south of Tokoroa was closed for a time but has since reopened.

Serious Crash Unit was investigating.

- Stuff