House burnt to ground on rural property in south Auckland

MAARTEN HOLL/ FAIRFAX NZ Fire crews say there is uncertainty over what type of building has burnt down.

Firefighters are searching the debris of a rural south Auckland property to see if there are any people inside.

Fire crews got the call to the property near the Bombay Hills about 6.05am Tuesday, with northern fire communications manager Dallas Ramsay saying that a property in Paparata Rd was "fully involved".

When they arrived crews found the building was completely razed to the ground, however they were unclear what type of house it was; whether a residential home or empty property.

A police spokeswoman said officers were investigating and it was too early to say whether it was deemed suspicious.

There were three fire trucks at the scene and one tanker requested for extra water, Ramsay said.

She said there were no reports of people inside or any injuries, however the search was continuing.

The cause of the fire was still unknown.

- Stuff