Dunedin student's drunken ride the 'worst driving' judge had heard of

HAMISH McNEILLY/FAIRFAX NZ Katherine Ann McWilliams crashed on Dunedin's Maori Rd on August 29.

A student's 4-kilometre drunken ride through Dunedin earned a reprimand from a judge.

Judge Phillips told the Dunedin District Court on Tuesday it was "the worst driving I have heard of in years".

Psychology student Katherine Ann McWilliams, 33, pleaded guilty to resisting police, assaulting police and nine charges under the Land Transport Act following a drunken ride around the suburb of Mornington on August 29.

HAMISH McNEILLY/FAIRFAX NZ Katherine Ann McWilliams hit two parked cars, ran over grass verges, mounted a traffic island, and crashed into a retaining wall during a drunken drive through Dunedin.

McWilliams was driving her Mercedes, which had an expired warrant of fitness and registration, when she narrowly missed another vehicle.

She was spotted drinking from a bottle of wine, and weaving from one side of the road to another.

The court heard her vehicle lost traction several times, and reached speeds up to 70kmh in a 50kmh zone.

She later crashed into a retaining wall, then hit two cars at a shopping centre.

Despite her vehicle receiving serious damage, she again spun her wheels and took off through narrow suburban streets

The court heard her vehicle then mounted a traffic island before crashing into a Toyota station wagon which included a toddler as a passenger.

She again spun her vehicle's wheels and ran over grass verges before coming to a stop on Maori Rd.

There she ran for 300 metres before being detained by a member of the public.

McWilliams, who was on her restricted licence, was uncooperative and refused a breath test.

The court heard she was involved in another drunken incident on June 6.

Police were called to Grendon St after neighbours complained she was screaming at her sister in a parked car. She was found in an intoxicated state in the driver's side, and was later arrested for disorderly behaviour.

She became agitated in the Dunedin police station, punching and kicking at walls, and twice kicking an officer,

She was convicted of all charges and remanded on bail to appear for sentencing on November 10.

- Stuff