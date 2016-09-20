Murderer and rapist Hayden Taylor again denied parole

Hayden Joseph Taylor, 41 will stay behind bars after the Parole Board found he remained an undue risk to the community.

A murderer and rapist who has served close to 20 years in jail has again been denied parole.

Hayden Joseph Taylor, 41, was sentenced to preventive detention in 1997 for the September 1996 murder of Nicola Rankin, an act committed while on bail for the rape of former street worker Amanda Watt.

The Parole Board heard Taylor's case on September 9 but declared him an "undue risk to the safety of the community".

In a decision released on Tuesday the board found Taylor was ineligible for parole because of his "downplaying and minimising of his past sexual deviancy".

The decision said: "Taylor continued to believe he has addressed his sexual deviancy and still maintains that there was no such element in relation to the murder of the second victim but we do not believe him".

It followed concerns raised when Taylor last applied for parole on November 24, 2015, and the board found a psychological report "made it plain" Taylor continued to deny the sexual component of the murder.

In 1996 Taylor forced 18-year-old Rankin, who was pregnant, to walk into Riverhead Forest, northwest of Auckland, where he hit her with a spade.

Her body was found in a shallow grave, her hands tied behind her back and her underwear removed.

At the time of the killing Taylor was on bail for the attack on Watt, during which he tied her hands behind her back, raped her in his car, drove to Muriwai Beach and tried to force her into the dunes.

She managed to persuade him to return to the city.

Watt waived her right to anonymity as a victim of sexual assault to speak publicly on the case in the past.

Taylor is eligible to apply for parole again on November 30, 2017.

- Stuff