MacGregor's resignation 'undermined' Conservative Party election result, says former chair

PHIL WALTER Former Conservative chair Brian Dobbs, left, with former leader Colin Craig at an earlier party event.

Former Conservative Party board chair Brian Dobbs has told a court that the party's 2014 election result was "undermined" by former press secretary Rachel MacGregor's sudden resignation.

Dobbs is giving evidence in former Conservative leader Colin Craig's defence, in defamation proceedings taken against him by Taxpayers Union founder Jordan Williams.

Dobbs resigned as chair after allegations of sexual harassment were levelled at Craig by MacGregor.

SUPPLIED Colin Craig and Rachel MacGregor, his former press secretary.

Having viewed MacGregor's own correspondence to Craig he had formed the view that Craig hadn't sexually harassed her but would "face serious embarrassment" over his actions.

He had observed a closeness between the pair when they stayed at his home, Dobbs said.

SIMON MAUDE / FAIRFAX NZ Jordan Williams testifies at the Colin Craig defamation trial.

He told the court that in 2015 he received a call from Williams, who was alleging that Craig had sent "sext" messages to MacGregor, and that Craig had settled the harassment claim with a six figure pay out.

Hundreds of text messages from Craig's phone have been presented to the court and none of them contained a "sext", his lawyers have argued.

Craig also said MacGregor withdrew the sexual harassment claim after he settled her final invoices for $16,000.

CHRIS MCKEEN Colin Craig at the Auckland High Court, where he is being cross examined by Jordan Williams' lawyers.

Dobbs told the court that his response to Williams would be that he wasn't interested in "rumour" and would need proof.

"I wanted to see evidence of these allegations," Dobbs told the court.

"Mr Williams told me he was speaking to me in confidence but the information was sufficiently serious that he wanted Mr Craig removed as leader of the party because of it."

PETER MEECHAM/FAIRFAX NZ Rachel MacGregor arrives at the High Court at Auckland to give evidence in the Colin Craig defamation trial.

He said MacGregor's resignation had "undermined the party's election result and damaged its reputation and the reputation of the leader, Colin Craig".

He "partially" blamed her for not getting the crucial five per cent the party needed in the 2014 election and believed the party "possibly" would have done better if it weren't for her resignation, he said.

When later presented with a "dossier" of communications between Craig and MacGregor, he said Williams had no copies of "sext" messages but was told by Williams that "there was evidence that he had sent sexually explicit messages".

Other documents Williams provided him "appeared to support" MacGregor's claims that she'd been harassed, Dobbs said.

However, he was later provided with letters MacGregor had written Craig.

Had Dobbs seen these communications earlier, he would have been more "optimistic" that the fall-out could have been managed, he said.

"If I had seen the reciprocal nature of the relationship, I would have said Colin showed poor judgment and faced serious embarrassment... but I personally would not have thought he sexually harassed Ms MacGregor."

At one point MacGregor and Craig had stayed in his family home and he described their bond as a familiarity akin to a "brother and sister".

"Colin and Rachel stayed in our home and that was the first time I was concerned there was an emotional attraction," Dobbs said.

"Not all of our communication was verbal, and it appeared there was a closeness between them. A familiarity.

"I spoke to Colin about it. I suggested that he may like to employ a new press secretary. He said that they were putting boundaries in place."

Craig had donated "a number of" millions to the party but Dobbs described Craig as the "spokesperson" and "face of" the party, whose members numbered 10,000.

The party was critical of Craig's interview he had in a sauna with former TV3 presenter David Farrier.

The court heard that former Conservative chief executive Christine Rankin emailed Craig to say the interview was the "most damaging" thing he'd done.

Craig hadn't sought any advice from board members about the interview, during which Williams' lawyers Craig went on to breach the confidentiality agreement he had in place with MacGregor.

"There was probably better places to have an interview. (I would have said) don't do it. Conduct the interview in a better setting," Dobbs said.

He said Williams had told him Craig had paid MacGregor $100,000, and rejected Williams' evidence that it was Dobbs and another board member who put forward the figure.

"This figure was at odds with the $16,000 figure that Mr Craig had disclosed to the board and would have meant that he lied to us."

THE CASE SO FAR

Williams has accused Craig of defamation, over comments Craig made to media and in leaflets distributed to 1.6 million houses last year.

Craig accused Williams of being dishonest about the alleged sexual harassment, which he denies ever happened.

Giving evidence, Craig said Williams had "embellished or lied" and that his relationship with MacGregor was at times "inappropriate" but reciprocal.

Dobbs' evidence will be followed by witness Nicky Hager, the author of Dirty Politics.

- Stuff