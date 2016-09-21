Suspected Invercargill gunman was shooting victim's son

STUFF.CO.NZ A suspected Invercargill gunman who shot and seriously injured a woman was her son.

A woman shot in rural Invercargill was the suspected shooter's mother, it is understood.

The man was found dead after an hours-long standoff with police, following the shooting near the Otatara Four Square supermarket on Tuesday evening which left the woman seriously injured.

ROBYN EDIE Police remained at Otatara Road late on Tuesday night, with the alleged gunman believed to be at a residential property.

While police had earlier confirmed the man was related to the 50-year-old woman, they would not confirm that he was her son.

The body of the shooter was found at 129b Otatara St.

A neighbour said there was an incident at the property between 1pm and 2pm where a man left in a "distressed state" and was seen running down Otatara Rd stripping off clothes.

KAVINDA HERATH The victim was taken away by ambulance. She remained in a critical condition.

Police were not seeking anyone else in relation to the shooting. They were yet to formally identify the man and notify his next of kin.

Both the shooting and the man's death would be investigated.

The shooting victim had been transferred to Dunedin Hospital around Midnight on Monday for ongoing care, a spokeswoman at Southland hospital said.

CHE BAKER Police cordoned off Otatara Rd at the intersection with Dunns Rd.

She remained in a critical condition.

A cordon was in place at the end of a rural driveway on Otatara Road, and an ambulance was seen leaving the property shortly before 1am on Wednesday.

Police lifted a second cordon at the intersection of Otatara Road and Dunns Road at 12.35am.

Che Baker/FAIRFAX NZ A woman is helped into the back of an ambulance in Otatara, near Invercargill.

SHOTS FIRED, COMMOTION HEARD

An Otatara resident who lived nearby to where the incident unfolded said he was woken by what he believed was a gunshot about 11.15pm.

Around 20 minutes later the resident said he heard what sounded like more gunshots and commotion in the neighbourhood.

Fairfax Media An item of clothing near the intersection of Ackers Rd and Otatara Rd, a few hundred metres from the property.

The firearm sounded like a double-barrelled shotgun, the resident said.

"We rang the police at that stage cause it sounded pretty close to home."

The police would not say anything about the incident and gave no instructions, he said.

Fairfax Media Armourguard were at the end of this driveway in Otatara on Wednesday morning.

Otatara Rd resident Steve Clements said he knew most of his neighbours, but did not know who was involved in the incident.

It happened in what appeared to be a subdivision, and Clements said he did not know people off the small side road well.

If it was not for the internet, he would not have know what was happening, despite the incident being across the road from his home, he said.

His daughter, who lived in the Invercargill suburb of Waikiwi, called him to tell him what was going on.

He did not realise how close the incident was to his home until this morning, and had not received any visits or warnings from police on Wednesday night.

"What worries me is the little old couples in the area who wouldn't have had a clue what was going on," he said.

The road had been unusually quiet on Wednesday night, he said.

"Usually you hear cars going up and down here all the time."

SHOOTING NEAR SUPERMARKET

Police were called to the shooting, near the Otatara Four Square, at 6.34pm on Tuesday, and the armed offenders squad was called in to search for the gunman.

Another woman, believed to have been with the victim, was taken away in a police car. She appeared uninjured.

Police put cordons in place at the intersection of Otatara Road and Dunns Road, and at the end of a rural driveway to the property where the gunman fled to.

A dog unit and officers were understood to have also scoured an area near Oreti Beach.

Police said there was not believed to be any danger to the public but residents in the area should make sure their properties were secure.

However, residents trying to get to their homes in the cordon were turned away.

In a statement shortly after 1am on Wednesday, Southland Area Commander Inspector Joel Lamb thanked locals "for their patience and understanding" during the police response to the shooting.

"A number of cordons were put in place to ensure the public were kept safe. I appreciate the cooperation from local residents," he said.



