Family heartbroken after pet cat set on fire

Kirsty Lawrence/FAIRFAX NZ Tracey Bright was horrified to find out her cat, Sparkles, had been deliberately set on fire in Whanganui.

A cat-loving family is still reeling from the shock of discovering their beloved furry friend limping home with horrific injuries suffered when it was set alight.

Some images in this story may be upsetting to some readers.

Tracey Bright is now warning other owners to keep a close eye on four-legged family members to ensure what happened to Sparkles isn't repeated.



The 2-year-old cat's ordeal began on August 13 when it returned to its Whanganui house missing fur, a large cut and a strange line running up one of its legs.



"After being rushed to the vets it was clear she had been burnt, cut and [had] a crushed paw as well."



Bright said they brought Sparkles home after the emergency surgery but two days later it wasn't eating or drinking, so was rushed back in.



"She recovered and was soon up and about, but the extent of the burns was obvious."



That the cat suffered such horrendous injuries lead the Brights and those helping Sparkles recover to suspect it had been burnt deliberately.



"The vet said he's 99 per cent sure that's what happened to her.



"What we think is she's been held down by that [crushed] paw and squirted and set alight."



Bright and her 7-year-old daughter Mckenzie were given two options – amputate Sparkles leg or try skin grafts.



"The amputation would have been cheaper, easier and faster."



But Bright said they wanted Sparkles to be able to keep all four legs, so they went with the skin grafts.



"She was amazing through the whole thing."

Kirsty Lawrence Mckenzie Bright, 7, with Sparkles, her injured cat.

However, it was tough thinking someone had deliberately set her cat on fire.

"I can't really explain it, just absolutely horrified, I was really distraught."

Some of the skin grafts were successful, but complications with the majority have left the Brights waiting to see if Sparkles will make a full recovery.

Supplied Sparkles the cat was set on fire in Whanganui and requires expensive vet care.

All up, the cat spent about a month at the vet and had just gone home in the past week.

However, the rehab continues, with Sparkles on daily painkillers and antibiotics.

"She's not allowed to move around much. She's not allowed to go outside and she has wear her cone of shame."

Ongoing care would be needed and Sparkles could potentially need more skin grafts to save her leg.

The bill for all of this has so far reached almost $2000.

Bright has laid a complaint with police and says she wantsto warn others to keep an eye on their cats.

"I thought if I put it out there people can be more vigilant.

"Animals – they are more defenceless then us people.

"They can't tell you what's happening, they can't speak for themselves."

SPCA acting chief executive officer Andrea Midgen said it was always terrible to hear of cases like Sparkles'.

When people come across similar situations they should report them to the SPCA as well as police, to get the investigation going as soon as possible, she said.

"Police often have so much on their plates already that they work with SPCA to investigate cases of animal cruelty. Our inspectors are more familiar with these sorts of situations."

Although it's difficult to keep pets like cats completely safe, owners can take steps to reduce risk to their animals, she said.

The SPCA recommends keeping cats inside at night, attaching bells to their collars so people can hear them coming, and micro-chiping them so they're easier to find if they get lost.

Midgen said in most cases treatment costs fell to the injured pet's owner, but in certain circumstances the SPCA could help.

"In cases of hardship we're open to discussion with an owner to try and get the best outcome for their pet."

To donate to Sparkles' recovery efforts head to the Givealittle page set up here.

- Stuff