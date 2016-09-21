Emergency services called to incident at Auckland's Whenuapai Airport

FAIRFAX NZ RNZAF Orions at Whenuapai Air Force Base.

An apparent electrical problem on an air force plane sparked a major emergency call out at Auckland's Whenuapai Airport.

The NZDF said an air force P3K2 Orion aircraft was taxiing and completing pre-flight checklists when the crew noticed electrical arcing in the windshield, and associated fumes.

The crew then followed standard procedures, which included notifying air traffic control, shut down the aircraft and evacuated.



One fire appliance and 3 ambulances attended.

John Hawkins Emergency services are responding to an incident at Auckland's Whenuapai Airport.

The emergency was declared shortly after 10am, and emergency services were stood down about half an hour later.

Two Orion aircraft could be seen on the tarmac, but there was no obvious damage to either aircraft.

The incident is the latest in a string of emergencies affecting air force planes in recent weeks.

Last month an air force Hercules made an emergency landing at Whenuapai after reports an engine had overheated.

The plane made an emergency landing with 30 people on board.

No injuries were reported.

The Fire Service looked over the plane's engine with thermal imaging technology and found no further action would be needed.

In a separate incident last month, an Air Force Boeing 757 made a safe emergency landing at Whenuapai with a suspected blown tyre.

Thirty-one people were on board and emergency services followed it along the runway after it landed.

In June, an RNZAF Hercules forced to make an emergency landing as it had a faulty electrical generator.

