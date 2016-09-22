Queenstown's The Helicopter Line has four snow crashes in three years

TAIC The Helicopter Line aircraft wreckage on Mt Sale, which is under investigation following a crash while attempting to land on September 12.

The Helicopter Line has found four helicopter crashes in snow in the past three years are not linked, but the company will likely change snow-landing procedures, its chief executive says.

The statement comes after a September 12 incident where a Squirrel AS350 rolled while attempting a snow landing at Mt Sale above Arrowtown.

Australian tourist Mitchell Green had leg surgery following the incident, which involved his fiance Kaydee Gosper and three other Chinese passengers who were unhurt.

STUFF.CO.NZ Air accident investigator Steve Walker at a media stand up at Queenstown Airport re Queenstown chopper accident.

Three similar incidents happened before this latest one.

In October 2013, 13 people were airlifted off Tyndall Glacier in Mt Aspiring National Park after one helicopter clipped another on landing, tipping it on it's side. Both aircraft were operated by The Helicopter Line. The pilot of the descending machine suffered serious head injuries.

A Transport Accident Investigation Commission team of investigators and field support staff inspect the main fuselage of a Harris Mountain Heliski helicopter which crashed on Mount Alta, near Wanaka, in 2014.

In August 2014, company director Jerome Box, 52, of Auckland, died when the Squirrel he was in split in two and rolled down the mountain while attempting a snow landing at Mt Alta, near Wanaka. The Helicopter Line aircraft was flying under the name Harris Mountain Heliski.

All of the incidents are under investigation by the Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC).

In a fourth incident involving The Helicopter Line, a helicopter tipped over in deep, soft snow on the Richardson Glacier, near Mt Cook, while attempting to land, in January 2014. Five people on board, including four overseas tourists, were uninjured. It was not investigated by the Commission.

Fairfax NZ Authorities are investigating after a helicopter crash in Queenstown. The helicopter was carrying six people, including the pilot.

The Helicopter Line chief executive Jeff Staniland said the company was aware of the similarities between the incidents, but had no explanation as to why four such similar incidents had occurred in such a short space of time.

"We can't establish anything that links them," Staniland said.

Snow landing procedures would "potentially" be changed and the company would revisit the three other crashes as part of an internal investigation, he said.

Jerome Box, 52, died in a helicopter crash at Mt Alta near Wanaka in 2014.

"We look at our whole operating procedure and our training . . . [but] I think we'll just have to wait and see what the outcome of the [present] investigation is before we preempt anything."

The Helicopter Line would not release details of its internal investigation to the public, Staniland said.

Box's widow, Adelle Box, who has done extensive research on the industry since her husband's death, said "clearly something is not right" but could not say there was a common factor in each of the four incidents without findings.

RHYS CHAMBERLAIN/FAIRFAX NZ An ambulance outside The Helicopter Line in Queenstown after a helicopter crash at Mt Sale on September 12.

She was disappointed in how long it had taken for TAIC to conduct the investigations.

"There may be recommendations that could be made that could prevent other accidents but we just don't know."

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) looked at all four incidents and had no issues with how The Helicopter Line operated, or the similarities and frequency of the incidents.

Authority general aviation general manager Steve Moore said it might be a "concern" if it was a small company operating one or two helicopters.

"If we felt that the number of accidents and incidents was alarming and they were unsafe, then we wouldn't allow them to operate," Moore said.

"If I was to come down to Queenstown tomorrow, I would have no issues flying with that company."

The CAA had worked with The Helicopter Line following all of the incidents, but ultimately "the operator is responsible for their own safety", Moore said.

"The idea is that the company looks after their own patch for a start and self-corrects."

A recently released report commissioned by the CAA showed 102 helicopter accidents, in which 11 people died, over the past eight years.

It indicated a shortage of experienced pilots in the industry and noted newly-trained pilots were not fully prepared for challenging New Zealand conditions.

A separate survey, in conjunction with the report, showed some helicopter operators cut corners. Of 600 respondents, only 11 per cent said they would not take shortcuts.

TAIC spokesman Peter Northcote said the investigation into the September 12 incident continued and investigators were looking at other similar incidents as part of it.

"We are looking to make recommendations which are about looking at changes to avoid those things in the future," he said.

- Stuff