The cause of a Taranaki death still under investigation, while parents open up about their son

Wendy and Lionel Phillips Tony Renshaw, 19, was found dead last week and the community has swarmed to the parents' side offering food and kind words.

The death of a teenager who was found at Paritutu Rock may still be under investigation, but his parents said they know it wasn't suicide.

"It was not uncommon for him to head up there and watch the sunrise," mum Wendy Phillips said. "He was always up there to see the sun come up. It was our rock."

Tony Renshaw, 19, was found on September 11 about 6.30am and police said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Parents Wendy and Lionel Phillips said the boy was simply visiting a favourite spot before returning to Australia, where he was on placement as part of his Pacific International Hotel Management School (PIHMS) studies.

Renshaw was "absolutely loving" school, his parents said.

"He went from staying up to 3am playing Xbox to staying up to 3am working on his papers," Wendy said.

"If he liked something, he'd give it his all. 1000 per cent," Lionel said.

Lionel recalled the teenager's hard work to get to school.

"He saved his money and bought his own flight to Aussie because he wanted to go to PIHMS," he said.

"When he was about 13, we were watching a documentary on Dubai and he was absolutely fascinated.

"He decided he wanted to run his own hotel in Dubai.

"As parents, you watch your kid go back and forth with what they want to do with their life, but he stuck with that one."

The progression of Renshaw chasing his dreams started with a paper route delivering the North Taranaki Midweek.

"He wanted to earn his own pocket money," his dad said.

Then in 2014, Renshaw began to work at the Devon Hotel.

"There, he just bloomed."

And after a year of saving money, he was ready to head overseas.

​"He was real nervous, but he acted tough for his mum. He would do anything to keep his mum from crying."

Seven months into his Australian education, he returned to Taranaki for a holiday.

His good mate Callum Bourgoise said they ran into each other at a function.

"We had a massive catchup and he seemed so happy," he said.

"He was always so happy and open and enjoyable to be around."

But the next morning, Renshaw was found dead.

"He just wanted to watch the sun rise before he flew back to Aussie," Lionel said.

When the 19-year-old's body was brought to his parent's home two days later, the streets were lined with people who stood together in silence.

They laid Renshaw in his coffin in his bedroom, where friends and family were welcome to sit with him, talk with him or just be with him.

That Friday, the family carried their boy out of the house, where they were again met with a street full of people, offering their respects.

Since the services, the Inglewood home has been met with crowds of people bringing food, flowers and kind words.

"I had no idea so many people knew us like they did," Wendy said.

"We are absolutely broken. But, there are two words we have said to everyone, 'It's OK'.

"It's OK to be sad and it's OK to grieve."

Memories of Renshaw were spoken with a heartfelt smile.

"Oh he could spin a yarn," Lionel said.

"He always liked to put on these funny faces and random characters when you least expected it."

Wendy said her son was never one to express himself until his later years.

"He learnt that it was OK and that people were laughing with him, not at him."

The teenager was best described as a "friendly giant" with a big heart.

"One time his mate passed out in his bed and instead of kicking him out, Tony grabbed some blankets and slept in the bathtub," his mum said.

And Renshaw wasn't just a sweetheart to his mates.

"He liked spending time with us," Wendy said.

"He'd send me texts just saying, 'I love you'," Lionel said.

"He came to us always. We never left anything unsaid."

The Phillips' said they taught Renshaw how to be himself, let loose and be free.

"There was one time we pulled up to a store and Eminem's Slim Shady was playing," Mrs Phillips said.

"We blasted it and shouted the lyrics. There was a car of people next to us just watching and we carried on until the song was over."

"It's those family bonding moments. Those quirky times," Lionel said.

"We used to sing along to TV karaoke and use chopsticks as microphones.

"He was rubbish at singing, but there were no restrictions. We weren't taking the mickey out of each other."

Lionel proudly named his son "a lone wolf".

"He wasn't a sheep. He walked his own walk and no one else's."

And if there was one message the parents would like to share, it was this:

"We miss you son. Forever."

- Stuff