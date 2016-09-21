Two Marlborough councillors miss statutory declaration deadline over Whale Oil leak

SCOTT HAMMOND/FAIRFAX NZ Marlborough District Council councillor Jamie Arbuckle at the final council meeting of the year.

A Blenheim councillor has refused to take part in an investigation into the recording of a private committee meeting that was later leaked to right-wing blog Whale Oil.

Blenheim ward councillor Jamie Arbuckle, whose campaign slogan is 'keeping them honest', claimed the council was "bullying" councillors and staff by making them sign a statutory declaration.

Arbuckle said his refusal to sign was not an admission of guilt.

FILE Blenheim ward councillor Jamie Arbuckle.

"Let me make it clear, I did not leak anything to Whale Oil," he said.

"I am making a stand around the number of discussions held after council meetings.

"I am not signing any declarations."

Arbuckle questioned what authority the council had to issue the declarations.

"It seems like bullying to me."

The declaration asked councillors and council staff present at the community and finance meeting in April if they had made the recording, leaked it to Whale Oil, or knew who did, and whether they consented to their council devices being searched.

Marlborough District Council district secretary Tony Quirk, who was leading the investigation, said only two people, both councillors, had not filled out the statement by the deadline of 4pm on Wednesday.

Quirk refused to name the other councillor because, unlike Arbuckle, they had not made a statement explaining their decision not to sign, so he was prepared to extend the deadline to give them the benefit of the doubt.

"We want to get to the bottom of what happened, but there's a process which we're in the middle of, it's not something I'm going to jump in and say, 'this will be the end result'," he said.

The investigation was triggered after a recording of the committee meeting in April appeared on the Whale Oil blog last Friday.

In the recording, which took place during a public-excluded part of the meeting, councillors could be heard criticising the state of the contentious ASB Theatre and its finances.

Marlborough mayoral hopeful John Leggett was particularly vocal, leading to speculation the leak was meant to discredit him.

When asked whether people would suspect him as the source of the recording because of his refusal to sign the statement, Arbuckle replied he did not care.

"I honestly don't care, it's time for the constituents to vote in a new council, this is [Marlborough mayor] Alistair's old game of bringing in the lawyers," he said.

"I'm tired of the way he's governing the council, bring on a new mayor and let's have a fresh start."

- The Marlborough Express