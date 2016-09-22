Former Conservative board member says a male secretary wouldn't have flattered Colin Craig

NZ Taxpayers Union executive director Jordan Williams has taken former Conservative Party leader Colin Craig to court over defamation claims.

Former Conservative board member Laurence Day said he didn't believe Colin Craig's press secretary was sexually harassed because she worked for him for three years.

"I would never in 1000 years have guessed that she was being sexually harassed, from the way that she behaved towards Colin," Day told the court.

"I guess what puzzled me about this is [three] years along she's still there. Why is she still there? I just don't accept her evidence of sexual harassment."

Colin Craig at the High Court at Auckland.

Day is being cross examined by lawyers for Taxpayers Union founder Jordan Williams, who has taken defamation action against former Conservative leader Colin Craig.

Day told lawyer Ali Romanos in the High Court at Auckland that former press secretary Rachel MacGregor appeared "relaxed," "bubbly" and "unafraid" in her working relationship with Craig.

Former Conservative Party press secretary Rachel MacGregor.

"You've got an older guy around a young woman who's attractive who's building him up and telling him what to say in interviews," Day said.

"If the press secretary had been male, I don't think they would have been so flattering around Colin.

"My observation was that she was very forward around Colin."

Bob McCoskrie from Family First NZ gave evidence at the High Court at Auckland.

He claimed former party chief executive Christine Rankin was "very disparaging" about MacGregor.

"Christine said, 'That girl, she's been after Colin for ages. We've been trying to tell him to get rid of her for ages.'"

He earlier claimed Williams was "playing games" with board members when he approached them with sexual harassment allegations about their leader Colin Craig.

After MacGregor resigned two days before the 2014 general election, Williams approached board members Brian Dobbs and Laurence Day with information he had about Craig's alleged sexual harassment of MacGregor.

MacGregor had confided in Williams that she was allegedly harassed and showed him letters and poems Craig had written her.

﻿Unbeknown to MacGregor at the time, Williams took the information to board members and leaked one of the poems to Whale Oil blogger Cameron Slater.

Dobbs earlier testified that he didn't believe Craig had sexually harassed MacGregor, particularly after seeing correspondence the pair shared between each other.

He described their relationship as being very close, akin to a brother and sister.

At the court on Thursday, Day gave evidence of his meeting with Williams in 2015, after Williams claimed to have documents that would support the harassment allegations.

He was given copies of a card and four letters written by Craig to MacGregor.

Williams allegedly told them that Whale Oil blogger Cameron Slater had "the smoking gun".

"I now know Mr Williams supplied Mr Slater with these documents," Day told the court.

"I felt [Williams] was playing games with me and the Conservative Party. On the one hand he said he was going to leave [the course of action] up to me, and on the other he was sending the material to Mr Slater."

Among the allegations Williams listed was that Craig hadn't paid MacGregor in six months and she relied on him to give her loans, that he sent her a text about wanting to lie on her legs, that he gifted her jewellery, took her on shopping trips, and told her what to wear.

Day said Williams told him a sexual harassment claim MacGregor took to the Human Rights Commission had been settled for "a little less than $120,000".

These allegations have since been challenged by Craig in his evidence and no 'sext' message was discovered on his mobile phone by forensic examiners.

Day said the 'sext' information was the "most damning" against Craig, but when he pressed Williams for a copy of the text, he was told by Williams that he didn't have have the original text but had "made a note of it".

He became more and more skeptical of what he was being told, he said.

"I was very concerned that what I had previously been told was not correct," Day said.

"I told Jordan to be careful. I was concerned about the level of his involvement and the ever increasing number of people that was aware of this information."

MCCOSKRIE DESCRIBES 'ORGANISED CAMPAIGN'

Family First director Bob McCoskrie told the court he never saw any evidence that Craig had sent "sext" messages.

He described the leak of such allegations to the media as an "organised campaign".

McCoskrie, a friend of Craig's, was contacted by Williams in 2015 with allegations that Craig had allegedly sexually harassed MacGregor.

Williams told him Craig had sent sexually explicit messages to MacGregor including a "sext" message that read "something to the effect of sleeping between the legs".

Documents Williams provided to McCoskrie through an online video chat didn't prove anything, he said.

"I was demanding concrete evidence," McCoskrie said.

"It was hard to read what was written and there was no way I could verify whether they were written by Colin. I also couldn't verify if they were copies or originals."

Cross examined by Williams' lawyer Peter McKnight, McCoskrie said Craig's poems to MacGregor were "bad poetry".

"At first look I would say [the poem was] inappropriate but I would qualify that with, it depends what's coming back in the other direction. The whole thing just looks like bad poetry in my view."

THE CASE SO FAR

Williams launched defamation proceedings over comments Craig made to the media, and in leaflets distributed to 1.6 million houses last year.

Craig accused Williams of being dishonest in his claims that Craig sexually harassed MacGregor.

Williams gave a dossier of communications between MacGregor and Craig, which he said was evidence of the alleged harassment, to Conservative board members.​

Craig denies the alleged harassment and in the leaflet he accused Williams, Whale Oil blogger Cameron Slater, and former Conservative board member John Stringer of being part of the "Dirty Politics brigade".

Craig said Williams had "embellished or lied" about the harassment and said his relationship with MacGregor was "inappropriate" but reciprocal.

McCoskrie told the court he understood why Craig had published the leaflet because he was "responding to people who have tried to take him down", which he thought seemed like an "organised campaign".

"I just said, these are serious allegations. They're harmful. Put up or shut up. You can't keep making these claims. We know blogs print lots of myths.

"When you make serious allegations like these, there needs to be evidence, which I guess is why you're having a four week trial to get to the bottom of it. I couldn't get to the bottom of it."

