Alleged Dargaville ram raider caught on camera

SUPPLIED/stuff.co.nz Dramatic CCTV footage shows a truck being repeatedly driven into a Honda dealership.

A brazen Northland ramraider's getaway was captured on CCTV before the alleged burglar lead police on a high-speed car chase.

​The footage, taken from Dargaville Honda Motorcycles, starts with a truck smashing through the glass doors and metal bar reinforcements.

It shows a man taking four chainsaws before reversing the truck back into the building, breaking through an office wall to take a bolted-down safe.

Peter Meecham/Fairfax NZ Dargaville Honda suffered extensive damage when it was ram-raided on Thursday morning.

He returns to the truck and runs over the safe, finally dislodging it, before adding it to his haul and driving off.

Dargaville Honda employee Theo Senekal said it was the third time the Jervois St business had been targeted by thieves in the past two years, including a break-in in May when chainsaws were stolen.

Crime in the area was getting worse, Senekal said.

RNZ Police have arrested a man in Dargaville after an early morning crime spree in which a stolen vehicle was used to smash into two stores.

"It never used to happen. Lately it's been quite common to see things like this."

Following the ram raid, Northland police said the alleged burglar left a trail of destruction across central Dargaville before ramming a police car, temporarily forcing police to call off a chase.

Trouble started just before 5am on Thursday when police responded to multiple burglaries in the town centre.

GOOGLE MAPS Following multiple burglary reports including Dargaville Honda, police initially caught-up with the ram-raider across town on Parore St, far left.

At least three Dargaville stores were broken into including the Honda dealership and police suspect two more addresses were also burgled.

Police initially caught up with the offender, who fled along Parore Street in a stolen vehicle. He failed to stop for police and a pursuit began.

During the pursuit the offender rammed a police vehicle, causing significant damage to it but causing no injuries.

MORNING REPORT/Radio New Zealand Ramraiders drive truck through the wall of Dargaville's Honda motorcycle dealership and steal the safe and chainsaws before fleeing. One the of the staff describes the scene.

The pursuit was abandoned about 5am, and shortly afterwards the offender left the vehicle and left on foot.

About an hour later, police said the man unlawfully took another vehicle, which led to another short pursuit which was also abandoned by police.

The offender then tried to escape on foot over farmland, and police arrested him.

Police said the man was being spoken to, police would be carrying out out scene examinations at the burglaries.

It was not yet known what charges the man would face.

- Stuff