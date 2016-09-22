Early morning ram raid hits Dargaville motorbike dealership

A ram raid attack on a Northland motorbike dealership has left the building badly damaged.

Dargaville Honda staff member Ivan Henderson said he arrived at the badly damaged motorbike dealership just before 5am on Thursday.

"It's a little bit shocking," he said.

SIMON MAUDE/FAIRFAX NZ A police pursuit is ongoing in Dargaville after a Honda dealership was rammed.

"They've ram raided the front door and half the side of the building, they've taken the safe."

Henderson was unsure if cash was in the safe.

He said the shop was "a bit of a mess, and we've got a bit of a clean up to do.

"There's a good truck-sized hole in the side of the building."

Chainsaws where also taken but a full inventory would have to be done to discover what was stolen, he said.

Following the raid, police reportedly chased a vehicle and have commandeered trucks to block roads in the area.

Newshub reported that a police car had been damaged when hit by the fleeing vehicle and officers used logging trucks to create roadblocks.

Police said they would provide more information soon.

