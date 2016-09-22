Death of firefighter's son spurs nationwide support for charity car wash

MARK TAYLOR/FAIRFAX NZ Waikato firefighters John Parker and Bruce MacGregor working hard to clean cars.

The death of a Hamilton firefighter's son is behind an annual charity car wash.

Last November, Hamilton fire brigade member John Parker and wife Becky's son Maddox lost his 23 month battle with a rare and terminal form of mitochondrial disease.

He died in his parents' arms on the couch of their Te Awamutu home, a month shy of his second birthday.

In what's now become an annual event, firefighters across the country this weekend will trade their hoses for sponges at a nationwide car wash.

Members of the the Hamilton and Ngaruawahia brigades will be hard at work cleaning cars for a donation at The Base in Hamilton on Saturday, September 23, between 10am and 2pm.

Money raised will go to Starship Hospital to provide more training, awareness and a hope for a cure for children and families living with the effects of mitochondrial diseases.

Mitochondrial diseases are inherited, incurable chronic illnesses that can be present at birth or develop later in life.

Maddox suffered a strand known as Leigh's Disease, which causes a progressive loss of mental and movement abilities. He was never able to walk or talk, suffered daily seizures and was fed through a nasogastric tube.

This year's event will be tough without Maddox, Parker said.

"Last year we had him with us at the event, but I think it also makes it more powerful, knowing there are plenty more children and adults suffering the same fate Maddox was."

Events like the car wash help raise awareness.

Last year, two girls suffering from a mitochondrial disease turned out to the car wash in Invercargill, along with sufferers in Rotorua and Napier.

"That really took a lot of people by surprise - this disease is right across the country - children living in your town who are going to pass away from this disease as well."

"It's a great cause," said Ngaruawahia Fire Chief Karl Lapwood, "and one that is dear to John's heart because of his son. And as a fellow brigade, we wanted to support him 100 per cent."

Camaraderie and support among brigades is imperative, he said.

"We work so closely together and our lives depend on each other - there's a respect across the country.

"We are there to do the best we can and make a difference. We care about the local community and the people in it."

The brigade's truck and an operational support unit from Ngaruawahia will be on display, along with a crew of car cleaners, Lapwood said.

People can also donate to the cause through Million for Mito fund.

