Teacher used 'deliberate force' to make a boy hongi the wall

123RF The child was forced to stand facing a wall while the class resumed.

A Bay of Plenty teacher pushed a child's face to the wall in a "hongi" after becoming fed up the boy wouldn't follow directions in a kapa haka class.

The actions "belittled the child's mana", leaving the 11-year-old crying and classmates laughing, a Teachers Disciplinary Tribunal ruled.

Michael Rangihau has now been censured following an appeal of a tribunal's decision that found he was guilty of serious misconduct.

But the tribunal ruled that the force, although deliberate, did not warrant cancellation or suspension of his teaching registration.

On August 13, 2015, Rangihau was teaching a kapa haka class when he became unhappy with the 11-year-old boy's behaviour.

In front of the class, Rangihau told the student to "hongi the wall", the agreed summary of facts states.

"Until respect is given to the mauri of the Rauma kapa haka and to all the taina and their mauri that he has disrespected".

He then took hold of the student's head with one hand and moved him to the wall.

After turning the student's head, he pushed the boy's face into the wall "but not with such force as to hurt the student".

He then said to him: "that's what will happen if you don't listen".

And turned to tell the class to say: "this is what happens if you do not respect the Kapa Haka room of it's purpose as well as respecting your taina."

When the boy tried to turn his head away Rangihau cradled it in one hand, turning it back to the wall.

Other students in the class were laughing and the student started crying the decision read.

The boy was allowed to move away from the wall until he answered 'yes' to having settled.

When confronted about his behaviour, Rangihau admitted grabbing the student but said he had not assaulted him or intend to cause harm. ​He had also apologised to the boy for belittling his mana.

Getting students to "hongi the wall" was a practice he had been doing in class for "awhile", he said.

He had explained it to students and was not made aware of any concern from mentors or other teachers.

"He said it's like sitting in the naughty corner with your face to the wall but in a Maori context."

"He said it would be an action of last resort because 'I knew it would belittle the mana of the student'."

In his evidence Rangihau said he was still affected by a mild brain injury caused by a concussion at a rugby game in 2014.

Medical records showed the injury led to severe migraines that caused him to become irritable, angry and sensitive to noise.

The school started to have concerns about his behaviour management of the noise levels in his class and ability to address bullying between students, which had put a strain on his relationship with the principal.

The tribunal found that Rangihau was affected by the earlier concussion but did not lose control on the day.

It also found Rangihau had a "worrying lack of appreciation of the boundaries between physical contact and use of force.

"The tribunal finds that the respondent's grasp of the concept of assault was at best vague and inaccurate."

His actions on the day were deliberate, the tribunal said, and there were concerns he was trying to use his concussion as a "scapegoat".

In making a decision the tribunal noted the impact on the child who was left "humiliated, crying and distressed".

Rangihau's deliberate use of "mild force", and inaccurate understanding of what constitutes assault reflects on his ability to be a teacher, the tribunal said.

His actions crossed a line and amounted to "serious misconduct".

"It was more than a fleeting tap or push. It was sustained. It was used over a period to control the behaviour of the student."

"However, the tribunal does not consider that this is a situation which calls for cancellation of his registration or suspension."

Rangihau was ordered to complete a development course within six months of recommencing teaching.

He must also inform any principal of the decision prior to taking a position at any school for two years after.

Following an appeal he has now been censured and noted on the Teacher's Register.

Costs were yet to be determined.

- Stuff