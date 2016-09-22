Pedestrian killed by train may have been distracted by using his phone

A pedestrian hit and killed by a train at an Auckland station was "very likely" distracted by using his mobile phone when he stepped in front of the train, an investigation has found.

A just-released Transport Accident Investigation Commission into the January 2015 death at Morningside station of 24-year-old Tejas Patel found he had passed through an unguarded opening and stepped in front of the approaching train.

The commission found that although the train was being driven at below the maximum line speed, and the barriers and warning devices at the adjacent Morningside Drive road level crossing were working correctly, there was insufficient protection at the bottom of the platform ramp to prevent pedestrians inadvertently walking out in front of trains.



It also said that Tejas, at the time the main breadwinner for his family back home in India, "was very likely... distracted by the use of his mobile phone when he stepped out in front of the train".

PETER MEECHAM / FAIRFAX NZ Rescue staff at the scene of the 2015 fatality on the tracks near Morningside station, Auckland.

The commission said a "key lesson" arising from its inquiry related to the use of mobile devices by pedestrians, which had been found to make them less aware of hazards around them. "Rail operators and providers of rail infrastructure must factor this into their risk assessments when designing safety into rail infrastructure," the commission said.

Following the accident which killed her only child, Nimesha Patel joined voices calling for greater safety at New Zealand rail crossings.

She said pedestrian crossing barriers could prevent another tragedy.

An outpouring of support from Auckland's Indian community helped raise $10,000 so Tejas' unwell father could accompany his son's body home to India.

Auckland Transport said on Thursday it had made safety improvements to the Morningside platform after the commission early in its inquiry made three urgent recommendations to the NZ Transport Agency around upgrading protection arrangements for pedestrians exiting the station platform.

The commission also said the agency should clarify who was responsible for controlling and protecting pedestrians as they crossed the boundaries between railway stations and the rail corridor in the Auckland metro network, and called for a review of all pedestrian level crossings in the Auckland metro network to ensure they had appropriate levels of protection.

The commission said Morningside Station consisted of an "island platform" where the northbound and southbound rail tracks passed either side of the platform.

At one end of the platform pedestrians had to walk down a fenced ramp to join a pedestrian level crossing, which was part of the Morningside Drive road level crossing. At the bottom of the platform ramp pedestrians had to turn either left or right to cross the relevant rail track.



In this incident, at 6.40pm on January 29, 2015, Patel got off a passenger train at the station.

The train from which he had just alighted departed, meanwhile, another train travelling in the opposite direction was approaching the station on the other track.



Patel walked down the platform ramp and turned right, passing through an unguarded opening, and stepped out in front of the approaching train. He was struck by the train and fatally injured.

