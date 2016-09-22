Mother of teen Eden Nathan does not blame police for fatal pursuit

n/a Eden Nathan, 16, died after a police pursuit.

The mother of a teen who died during a police pursuit says she accepts the report which clears police of blame for her daughter's death.

"It was heartbreaking reading the report - it brought everything up fresh and we mourned again, are mourning again," said Elizabeth Harrison, the mother of Eden Nathan. "It was especially hard because it was so close to her eight month anniversary... the anniversary of her death.

"I accept the report and do trust that the police took everything into account during their investigation. I never blamed the them for the crash, actually."

Eden, 16, was killed when a car driven by her 15-year-old friend crashed into an oncoming car and spun off the road, into a fence.

READ MORE

* Police actions justified in two fatal pursuits IPCA finds

* Teen Eden Nathan was trying to turn her life around

* Dead teens name released after fatal police pursuit

The pair were fleeing police in a stolen car in Papatoetoe, Auckland, in the early hours of Sunday January 24.

An Independent Police Conduct Authority report released on Wednesday said police were justified in beginning the pursuit, and conducted risk assessments throughout.

Considering the crash jointly with another in Masterton on January 31 in which 15-year-olds Pacer Willacy-Scott and Hoani Korewha were killed, the IPCA said both of the outcomes could have been avoided had each driver stopped when requested to by officers.

Harrison said her daughter's death had been devastating for the family. They trusted the police had investigated thoroughly, and were trying to move on with their lives.

"They were there and not me - that's what we have to go with and I understand the situation. We're just trying to move forward.

"It's tragic Eden died and we miss her. But blaming anyone isn't going to help."

- Stuff