Missing 20-year-old inexperienced sailor found

Maritime New Zealand This is the Luna, missing off the East Coast since Monday.

The 20-year-old sailor who went missing off the East Cape has been found.

South African Darius DeWet​ moved to New Zealand a year ago. He was last seen on his 22-foot yacht Luna at Anaura Bay at 4.15pm on Monday.

Vince Cholewa from Maritime New Zealand confirmed he had been found after an airforce helicopter spotted the yacht 16 kilometres away from Cape Runaway at 2.40pm on Thursday.

"The skipper looks okay, the yacht looks okay," Cholewa said.

A plan was being drawn up between the coast guard and police as to what to do next, he said.

Search and Rescue Mission Co-ordinator Mike Roberts said there is still no communication with the yacht.

Roberts said the helicopter was refuelling at Whakatane and will then return to Ohakea.

"Thankfully, the worst weather is now behind Luna and she should be in comfortable sailing conditions," he said.

"We are glad for the outcome and we will always do what we can when a vessel is missing or in danger but this has been a frustrating endeavour.

He urged other sailors to learn a lesson from the experience, and make sure they had good communication plans before leaving.

"The skipper is inexperienced, left a vague trip plan, and seems to have had no working communications equipment since Friday last week. Even when two search aircraft located him he was unable to communicate his intentions or report on his condition," he said.

"We want boaties to always leave a detailed trip plan with family, a friend or a boating organisation, and to take at least two forms of communications that will work when wet. A registered distress beacon is also highly recommended for all boats".

'WE WERE ALL PRETTY CONCERNED'

DeWet hadn't been heard from since making a call at 10.30pm on Friday.

On Monday a search by a plane found the Luna anchored in Anaura Bay, and DeWet had waved and appeared unharmed.

But he had made no further contact with the aircraft or with anyone else since.

Napier Sailing Club manager Shelly Te Uki said it was great news he had been found.

"I am very happy with that. We were all pretty concerned about him. I am glad he is safe and sound."

Earlier news he had gone missing came as a shock to Te Uki, who was expecting him to spend more time working on the yacht before leaving.

"I had not realised he had left. He was supposed to be with us for one to two months fixing it up. I asked if he had done much sailing, he said no, but said, 'he was getting help'. "

'HE WAS READY FOR HIS NEXT ADVENTURE'

DeWet had come to New Zealand last year to work on a dairy farm in Tutira, Hawke's Bay.



Farm owner Kevin Blair, who employed DeWet, said he had wanted to experience the New Zealand way of living.



"He had come out here to learn the Kiwi way and then take that info home. He had left us on the 31st of October and bought a yacht from Trade Me," he said.



"He was ready for his next adventure. We did express some concern about his sailing ability, we suggested he join the sailing club, yacht club and the coast guard."



DeWet bought the boat six weeks before he went missing. A number of people had tried to assist him in his sailing before he left.

He was not an experienced sailor, but was physically fit, Blair said.



"There is a real concern for his safety, and a real concern about his ability."



"We had another South African gentlemen who was working with us who was going to learn to sail with him. My understanding is that it didn't quite happen.



"Another guy who was also moored beside him tried to offer some assistance on sailing, he gave him a couple of books and some navigation skills."

- Stuff