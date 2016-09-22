Thieves make off with big green bus stop

SUPPLIED A big green bus shelter has mysteriously disappeared from a West Coast town.

West Coast Police are puzzled by the theft of a very obvious bright green bus stop.

Police were asking for the public's help in locating the bus shelter, which was stolen from Torea Street, Granity, a small town on the West Coast of the South Island.

It was unclear when the shelter, similar to the one pictured, was stolen but it occurred between June and August while building work was being completed in the area.

Police said it was highly likely someone knew where the shelter is due to it being a unique item to take.

If anyone had any information in relation to where the shelter has ended up, they could contact their local police station.

Alternatively, information could also be provided anonymously via the organisation Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Stuff