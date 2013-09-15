Neglect case after death of horse KIRSTY JOHNSTON

A woman with a conviction for animal neglect is again under investigation by the SPCA after neighbours saw a horse collapse and die in an allegedly over-stocked paddock.

Witnesses said the dead horse - one of up to 12 on the Riverhead, north Auckland property - then appeared to be gnawed at by a dog, in full view of horrified neighbours.

"When we went up to have a look at it I had to turn away," said Riverhead local Alice Hayward.

"This has to be stopped. That horse didn't deserve to die."

The horse was owned by Anne Power, a self-described animal lover who others have previously labelled an "animal hoarder".

The former nurse has a long history with animal welfare authorities - she has more than 50 council infringements for breaching animal bylaws and was banned from owning dogs for five years after being convicted of owning two dogs that attacked a person.

She also has a 1998 conviction for neglect, for failing to feed cows and horses properly.

Locals say Power is now neglecting her pets again and want the SPCA to ban her from animal ownership for life.

Hayward acknowledged she didn't know for sure what the horse died from but said: "The horses may not look neglected as such but there's just too many in one place. To me, it just looked like neglect," Hayward said.

The horse that died this week was kept on land leased to Power by Riverhead man Philip Song, who said he had now asked Power to get her horses and cattle off his land.

"Her animals have damaged my property, the fences, and she won't fix them," Song said. "There are too many and they have no food, that's the reason they're always trying to get out."

While the Sunday Star-Times was at the property on Friday, an SPCA investigator was helping Power remove four highland cattle from the nearby fields. He also brought hay for the horses to eat.

SPCA Auckland chief executive Christine Kalin said it began an investigation last week after a call from a member of the public.

The investigator had arranged for a vet and pathologist to take samples from the dead horse to establish its cause of death. The investigation would include looking at the condition of the other animals on the property, Kalin said.

"It is a matter we are taking seriously," she said. "We have a warranted inspector doing the investigation and we are doing all we can."

Kalin said once it had collected all the evidence, the SPCA would determine whether the Animal Welfare Act had been breached and if it would lay charges.

Power did not answer questions.

