Neglect case after death of horse
KIRSTY JOHNSTON
Relevant offers
A woman with a conviction for animal neglect is again under investigation by the SPCA after neighbours saw a horse collapse and die in an allegedly over-stocked paddock.
Witnesses said the dead horse - one of up to 12 on the Riverhead, north Auckland property - then appeared to be gnawed at by a dog, in full view of horrified neighbours.
"When we went up to have a look at it I had to turn away," said Riverhead local Alice Hayward.
"This has to be stopped. That horse didn't deserve to die."
The horse was owned by Anne Power, a self-described animal lover who others have previously labelled an "animal hoarder".
The former nurse has a long history with animal welfare authorities - she has more than 50 council infringements for breaching animal bylaws and was banned from owning dogs for five years after being convicted of owning two dogs that attacked a person.
She also has a 1998 conviction for neglect, for failing to feed cows and horses properly.
Locals say Power is now neglecting her pets again and want the SPCA to ban her from animal ownership for life.
Hayward acknowledged she didn't know for sure what the horse died from but said: "The horses may not look neglected as such but there's just too many in one place. To me, it just looked like neglect," Hayward said.
The horse that died this week was kept on land leased to Power by Riverhead man Philip Song, who said he had now asked Power to get her horses and cattle off his land.
"Her animals have damaged my property, the fences, and she won't fix them," Song said. "There are too many and they have no food, that's the reason they're always trying to get out."
While the Sunday Star-Times was at the property on Friday, an SPCA investigator was helping Power remove four highland cattle from the nearby fields. He also brought hay for the horses to eat.
SPCA Auckland chief executive Christine Kalin said it began an investigation last week after a call from a member of the public.
The investigator had arranged for a vet and pathologist to take samples from the dead horse to establish its cause of death. The investigation would include looking at the condition of the other animals on the property, Kalin said.
"It is a matter we are taking seriously," she said. "We have a warranted inspector doing the investigation and we are doing all we can."
Kalin said once it had collected all the evidence, the SPCA would determine whether the Animal Welfare Act had been breached and if it would lay charges.
Power did not answer questions.
- Sunday Star Times
Sponsored links
The place to be in NZ this Christmas is... Tauranga
Hundreds sleep outside Auckland City Mission, night after night, over the Christmas period
Taking its Toll: Loss of friend killed by drugged driver still haunts community
Security truck fire outside Wellington's Treasury building
Finding a suitable rental in the capital has become a 'part-time job'
Doctors raise concerns over 'granny dumping' as families head away at Christmas
Flat Bush, Auckland fire victim fighting for life as community rallies
Auckland house fire reveals suspected clandestine lab
Do trains have a future here? Four routes that could comeback
Caltex service station in Palmerston North robbed at knifepoint
Cashmere locals angry over proposed lights at tennis clubs
Two taken to hospital after blaze sweeps through Invercargill flat
Tuk-tuk rolls in Roseneath hills
Boxing Day race organisers to entice punters to Otaki with cheap bus fares
Donald Trump wants to 'greatly strengthen and expand' US nuclear capability, a radical break from US foreign policy
Biggest cruise ship ever to sail in New Zealand waters, hits Wellington harbour
Prince Charles warns rising populism has 'disturbing echoes' of 'dark days of 1930s'
Fire engulfs 140 buildings in Japan
Boy attacked by dog thought he was dying
Canterbury folk the most generous goat givers - Taranaki, not so much
New photos from Statistics New Zealand's quake-hit head office released
Dev Patel wasn't a certainty for Lion
Cash splash to entice cyclists in Auckland
Helena Bay Lodge in Northland named the world's best new luxury hotel
House-sitting etiquette: No parties, and replace the food you use
Rich and sweet treat: Irish cream and coconut creme brulee
The most lavish Christmas gifts of all time
The most important items for your bach first aid kit
Australian man's arrest linked to historic serial killer case - reports
Biggest cruise ship ever to sail in New Zealand waters, hits Wellington harbour
Boy attacked by dog thought he was dying
Auckland house fire reveals suspected clandestine lab
Prince Charles warns rising populism has 'disturbing echoes' of 'dark days of 1930s'
Tuk-tuk rolls in Roseneath hills
Body of former NRL player Chad Robinson found in northwest Sydney
Helen Mirren delivers a brutally honest Christmas message
The $700m family behind Gull NZ, the low-profile Raes