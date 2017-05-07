Firearm seizures spike as thousands try to illegally import weapons

VASILY FEDOSENKO/REUTERS Thousands of airguns, which like the weapon pictured can look extremely life-like, are being imported into New Zealand every year.

The number of firearms seized at New Zealand's borders have shot up seven-fold in the past year.

Figures released by Customs show thousands of prohibited weapons including shotguns, bayonets, and even muskets, are confiscated every year.

A spike in illegal imports of airguns last year saw 2800 guns seized, up from 410 in 2015. Overall, 7381 weapons were seized in 2015, and 4000 in 2016.

A police officer shows the similarity between a real weapon, below, and an airgun.

Knives, especially flick knives, were the most commonly seized weapons. Shannon Fryer, Auckland's House of Knives manager, said illegal imports were undercutting legitimate retailers, and played a role in crime.

Fryer said people were importing knives in small packages. He believed some small shops in Auckland were selling knives illegally, or importing it through dodgy channels, and he urged them to stop doing so.

HANNAH MARTIN/FAIRFAX NZ Shannon Fryer, manager of House of Knives, said small shops in Auckland were most likely selling knives illegally.

"It's not worth that black mark against your name."

He said he'd been involved with some murder cases where the House of Knives' expertise was asked for, and in most cases, it was found murder weapons were stolen.

"They're not going to go out and buy an expensive knife to commit the crime."

173 butterfly knives have been intercepted at customs checkpoints since the start of 2014.

He said legal issues around knife definition and possession could be subjective. There was some debate about what actually constituted a flick knife - by far the most commonly seized knife.

A tradesman or person who had a legitimate professional or recreational reason for carrying a knife would normally be safe from prosecution, Fryer said.

But he said anything double-edged was regarded as an illegal weapon.

Fryer advised people not to carry knives when heading out drinking at night-time, because it would be very difficult to persuade police of a legitimate reason for carrying a knife in that scenario.

Anybody who "without lawful authority or reasonable excuse" carried a knife, offensive weapon, or disabling substance in public could be charged under the Crimes Act and face up to three years in jail.

Fryer said it was impossible to search every shipment, so the problem of illegal weapon imports was unlikely to disappear soon.

Customs spokeswoman Helen Keyes said there were several reasons weapons could be seized.

Goods were usually intercepted because people failed to declare them, made incorrect declarations, produced false documents, brought prohibited or restricted weapons in, or tried to evade paying duties.

Customs detained offensive weapons such as flick knives, knuckledusters and concealed weapons under the Customs and Excise Act.

Keyes said Customs would start publishing its interception data online in future, because the statistics were of interest to the public.

Many of the seized firearms were airsoft or replica guns, but revolvers, rifles and shotguns have also been confiscated.

Three pistols, 201 concealed knives, and 47 flick knives were seized in the first two months of this year alone.

Among the stranger items seized were a concealed sword last year, and two spears in 2014.

China was by far the largest source of weapons being seized in NZ, excluding firearms.

Last month, a cross-party committee of MPs made law change recommendations and said gun dealers should keep ammunition sales records.

The majority of MPs on the committee also said police should consider creating a category of restricted semi-automatic rifles and shotguns, to replace the military-style semi-automatics (MSSA) firearm endorsement category.

The Police Association welcomed most of those suggestions but said lawmakers were being naive about "tens of thousands" of firearms legally imported into New Zealand every year.

