Elaborate sibling prank behind 'Wainuiomartian' meteorite mystery

Joyce Lockyer and husband Graeme came home from holiday to find the mystery rock embedded in their backyard.
MONIQUE FORD/FAIRFAX NZ

Joyce Lockyer and husband Graeme came home from holiday to find the mystery rock embedded in their backyard.

A cheeky younger brother fond of staging elaborate pranks is the joker behind the Wainuiomata "space rock" mystery.

Joyce Lockyer and her brother John Shiel, of Levin, are both eligible for Gold Cards – but for the past 15 years or more have enjoyed playing childish pranks on one another.

A strange rock and crater with apparent scorch marks, found in the Lower Hutt suburb, received national coverage on Sunday. Now Shiel has admitted the more down-to-earth origins of the rock – he found it on the side of a road, years ago.

The object weighed about 2.4kg and had one Wainuiomata couple wondering if it came from outer space.
MONIQUE FORD/FAIRFAX NZ

The object weighed about 2.4kg and had one Wainuiomata couple wondering if it came from outer space.

"He thinks it's the funniest thing that's ever happened," Lockyer said. "He's not the least bit sympathetic."

READ MORE:
Meteor shower across NZ worth waking up for
Major Halley's Comet meteor shower peaks this weekend
Bright lights above NZ could have been rocket and meteor

Shiel pounced when Lockyer and husband Graeme went abroad for a holiday.

Halley's Comet crossing the Milky Way in 1986. Meteor showers linked to the comet have delighted stargazers this month.
NASA

Halley's Comet crossing the Milky Way in 1986. Meteor showers linked to the comet have delighted stargazers this month.

He drove down from Levin, and enlisted the help of a younger brother, Graham. "They're both old enough to know better," Lockyer said.

She is now keen on revenge. "I can't think of anything that would outdo this – but I will never stop trying."

Shiel said he'd had the rock for years. "I found it on the side of the road."

 He admitted playing many pranks on his sister over the years, but this one "was just a little bit better".

Ad Feedback

He particularly enjoyed the opportunity to have some fun at Wainuiomata's expense. He reckoned the "space rock" was the biggest thing to happen in the suburb since its residents declared it a city but then realised "they couldn't count" and had to backtrack.

"They're still in pounds, shillings and pence over there, aren't they?"

On Wednesday he reckoned he'd be able to prank his sister again – and was confident no revenge prank would fool him.

The "space rock" turned up in Lockyer's garden shortly before the peak of the annual Eta Aquariid​ meteor shower.

That event was one of two meteor showers created by dust debris from Halley's Comet as it orbited the Sun.

IT'S NOT ACTUALLY A METEORITE IF IT...

* Has cavities inside (surface cavities due to weathering are possible).
* Has external cavities lined with crystals.
* Is about as dense as average rocks.
* Is metallic but non-magnetic
* Has a light colour.
* Was obviously flattened against some surface.
* Has terrestrial objects embedded within it.
* Has layers.
* Has veins.

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories
Ad Feedback
special offers
Auckland

Dangerous chemical leak at meatworks

The Fire Service was alerted at 6.30pm but can't confirm any more details about the AFFCO meatworks emergency at this stage.

A Northland AFFCO meatworks is the site of a potentially dangerous ammonia leak.

Owners see beauty in historic substations

The former electrical substation on Milton St, Sydenham, is damaged but will be repaired.

Clark Mauger didn't want to own just any commercial property.

Week one of Colin Craig's latest defamation trial

The first week of Colin Craig's latest defamation trial is at an end.

 Love poems, a stray glance down his former press secretary's top and a TV interview held in a hot sauna.

Fears for heritage arcade

St Kevin's Arcade, home to artists and musicians, is on the market.

Artists and shop owners nervous about the future of heritage building St Kevin's Arcade.

Wellington

Bidders flock to P house sale

More than 20 bidders turned out for the auction of this boarded-up, meth-contaminated property in Wainuiomata, Lower ...

Buyers desperate for a bargain are not daunted by home's meth contamination.

Life in the slow lane video

The morning commute into Wellington from Paekakariki has taken motorists 63 minutes, on average, since the Kapiti ...

NZTA data confirms commute into Wellington is now worse, south of new Kapiti expressway.

Paedophile gets off register

The judgement was delivered at Wellington High Court on May 10. (FILE PHOTO)

Loophole lets man get his name taken off the Child Sex Offender Register.

WoW puts on extra show

2004 World of WearableArt Awards, Nelson City Council Reflective Surfaces Section, Eos created by Claire Prebble of ...

Sunday event added, taking the number of shows in this year's lineup to 16.

Canterbury

Seeing beauty in old substations

The former electrical substation on Milton St, Sydenham, is damaged but will be repaired.

Clark Mauger didn't want any commercial property. So he bought a substation to do up.

Can't be watched 24/7

Margaret Dodds leaving court in March 2014.

Trespass orders and jail fail to stop serial child offender Margaret Dodds, who has nowhere to go.

Man hurt in CBD fall

Police cordoned off Cashel St, between Montreal St and Cambridge Tce.

Cordons have lifted after a man was seriously injured in central Christchurch.

Junk addict 'unrecognisable' video

Ofa holds the pants that he wore when he tipped the scale at 220kg.

Countless things helped Ofa lose 115kg. But they had one thing in common: "Being" the change.

Waikato

6 people, 1 bus, 12 months video

The Lanes, from left, Lachie, mum Erinna, Noah, dad Chris, Theo and Josh, are getting used to their 12m home on wheels.

Family will travel length of NZ in converted bus hoping to curb child abuse with documentary.

WOF cover-up

VTNZ Te Kuiti warranted the Ford Falcon without issue in November 2016. Serious issues were discovered only months later.

VTNZ Te Kuiti gave a WOF to a ute that allegedly needed thousands in repairs.

Temple View demolition opposed

11052017 News Photo: Mark Taylor Fairfax NZ. Meshweyla MacDonald is strongly protesting the Mormon church's attempts to ...

Temple View church leaders have suppressed community opposition to the demolition of a heritage building, church member says.

Dunne speech protest

Anti-fluoride campaigners, from left, Christine Norris, Jill Masters and Hamilton City Councillor Siggi Henry.

Anti-fluoride campaigners showed up wearing tinfoil hats and demanding an apology.

Taranaki

Student blasting off for Norway

Megan Poehler is heading to Norway to study rocket science..

This is rocket science and Megan is going to study it in Norway

Nude exposed divide

Playboy playmate Jaylene Cook climbed to the top of Mt Taranaki and bared all.

This is the story of how a playmate exposed the major divides that remain across NZ.

Cats shot with slug gun

Panda the kitten recovered from slug gun attack.

Ten-week-old kitten Panda is one of two cats treated after being shot by a slug gun.

$21k horse float fraud

A man was sentenced to home detention in the New Plymouth District Court on Friday for ripping of his ex-employer to the ...

Desperate for cash for drugs, a convicted fraudster abused the second chance given to him by his employer.

Manawatu

Double mother delight

Emma Ginders, left, and Therresa Logan are raising money for intrauterine insemination (IUI) so their daughter Elliot ...

Same-sex mums celebrate Mother's Day, as they look to expand their family.

All in a day's work

Cameron Morrison, left, and Micheal Lowe used a fire extinguisher to put out a house fire they spotted as they drove past.

When they saw a house was on fire, they stopped and put the blaze out.

French film looks into All Blacks

Former All Black Sam Strahan showed French producer Nicholas Mucchielli the secret to classic All Black conditioning - ...

A French documentary maker is working on a film about the legend surrounding the team.

PM reassures dairy owners

Prime Minister Bill English says dairy owners are being listened to.

Meanwhile Winston Peters says the Government brought on crime spree.

Nelson

Conman leaves retailer bankrupt

Lenny Wills with items to be sold at Wills Auctions from the former Tree Children store.

The entire contents of a Nelson shop are up for auction after its owner signed over the company to a convicted fraudster.

Vicious attack on teen

An assault on a student at Nelson College for Girls has been reported to police.

The mother of a 14-year-old girl who was violently assaulted at a Nelson school wants the attacker expelled.

The problem with bullying

The emergence of social media has made the effects of bullying even more harshly felt.

OPINION: This week, Nelson schools have been in the spotlight for bullying.

Public feedback rejects SHA plan

An aerial photograph of the Wakapuaka area looking south towards Nelson.

Nelsonians have had their say about an SHA in Wakapuaka, and it's a resounding "no".

Marlborough

Another marine park mooted

A new marine park is being proposed for the Marlborough Sounds.

Sounds familiar: A new "fully-integrated" solution planned for the Marlborough Sounds as the Government plods through its park.

Launch site ruined video

The seal colony at Chancet Rocks.

Commercial fishermen want to shift boat launch next to Chancet Rocks scientific reserve.

Our ferries could bite us in quake

Damage at the Interislander ferry terminal meant rail wagons could not be loaded onto the ferries for two weeks after ...

OPINION: The Cook Strait could be the only way to bring in vital supplies, but the docks will likely be broken for weeks.

Wake up Marlborough

A view over Waitata Reach in Pelorus Sound where New Zealand King Salmon wants five new salmon farms.

OPINION: The beautiful Marlborough Sounds is not an infinite sink for waste.

South Canterbury

New plane, new skills

South Canterbury Aero Club chief flying instructor Aaron Pearse tests out the club's new aerobatics plane.

Members of the South Canterbury Aero Club are in a spin over the club's newest addition.

No appeals received video

251011 News: John Bisset/Timaru Herald. Timaru Hydro Grand on Stafford Street Building Bay Hill

No appeals have been lodged against the Hydro Grand demolition, with one day to go.

First Mother's Day

Tugela Boomsma pictured with Jock was born at 27 weeks. She could not be more thankful to the Ronald McDonald House ...

Tugela Boomsma will celebrate her first Mother's Day on Sunday with her son Jock who was born at 27 weeks.

Alarm saves house

Timaru firefighters say an incident on Thursday evening once again reinforces the importance of having a working smoke alarm.

Sharp ears of neighbour save house from going up in flames.

Southland

Urzila Carlson on all things Southland

Comedian Urzila Carlson is performing across New Zealand in her upcoming tour "Studies Have Shown".

She's tried the seafood soul warmer up and down the country and decided Invercargill's chowder is the best.

SBHS gets new rector

Simon Coe is the new rector at Southland Boys' High School. He will begin the job at the start of term three.

A father of three will replace Ian Baldwin as the rector at Southland Boys' High School.

Fiordland marine plan launched

Fiordland Marine Guardians gathered in Te Anau for the launch of the Fiordland Marine Pathway Plan. From left, Ken ...

Boaties urged to keep pests out of Fiordland.

Gore hoping for football fairytale

Gore Wanderers player Tim Kuik, left and Thistle's Bryce McMillan tussle for possession in their Southland football ...

The Gore Wanderers are hoping for another fairytale run in football's Chatham Cup.

Ad Feedback