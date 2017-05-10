Elaborate sibling prank behind 'Wainuiomartian' meteorite mystery

MONIQUE FORD/FAIRFAX NZ Joyce Lockyer and husband Graeme came home from holiday to find the mystery rock embedded in their backyard.

A cheeky younger brother fond of staging elaborate pranks is the joker behind the Wainuiomata "space rock" mystery.

Joyce Lockyer and her brother John Shiel, of Levin, are both eligible for Gold Cards – but for the past 15 years or more have enjoyed playing childish pranks on one another.

A strange rock and crater with apparent scorch marks, found in the Lower Hutt suburb, received national coverage on Sunday. Now Shiel has admitted the more down-to-earth origins of the rock – he found it on the side of a road, years ago.

MONIQUE FORD/FAIRFAX NZ The object weighed about 2.4kg and had one Wainuiomata couple wondering if it came from outer space.

"He thinks it's the funniest thing that's ever happened," Lockyer said. "He's not the least bit sympathetic."

Shiel pounced when Lockyer and husband Graeme went abroad for a holiday.

He drove down from Levin, and enlisted the help of a younger brother, Graham. "They're both old enough to know better," Lockyer said.

She is now keen on revenge. "I can't think of anything that would outdo this – but I will never stop trying."

Shiel said he'd had the rock for years. "I found it on the side of the road."

He admitted playing many pranks on his sister over the years, but this one "was just a little bit better".

He particularly enjoyed the opportunity to have some fun at Wainuiomata's expense. He reckoned the "space rock" was the biggest thing to happen in the suburb since its residents declared it a city but then realised "they couldn't count" and had to backtrack.

"They're still in pounds, shillings and pence over there, aren't they?"

On Wednesday he reckoned he'd be able to prank his sister again – and was confident no revenge prank would fool him.

The "space rock" turned up in Lockyer's garden shortly before the peak of the annual Eta Aquariid​ meteor shower.

That event was one of two meteor showers created by dust debris from Halley's Comet as it orbited the Sun.

