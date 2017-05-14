Extra funding for single-crew ambulances announced

DOMINICO ZAPATA/FAIRFAX NZ Dean Kelliher, an intensive care paramedic based in Matamata, says Government initiatives to address ambulance staffing shortages are only "a small step in the right direction".

Beleaguered single-crew ambulance officers are in line to get some relief, with moves to boost the manning of ambulance services around the country.

About $59.2 million will be pumped into the service over four years to ensure all emergency road ambulance call outs are double crewed by 2021, Health Minister Jonathan Coleman announced on Sunday.

The pre-Budget announcement sees funding for 375 "new emergency medical and paramedic roles" to augment ambulances that are currently only staffed by one.

DOMINICO ZAPATA/FAIRFAX NZ A 2008 select committee inquiry into the provision of the country's ambulance services called for mandatory double-crewing nationwide.

"Double crewing all road ambulance call outs will help ensure patients are provided with the best care possible, as well as support the safety and wellbeing of our dedicated paramedic workforce," Coleman said.

READ MORE:

* Record callouts put pressure on emergency services

* Assaults against St John ambulance workers rising

* $9.2m boost for ambulance services

* Call for increased ambulance staffing in South Canterbury

The ambulance services are funded through Vote Health and ACC.

Vote Health committed $31.2 million, with an additional $28m coming from ACC. This cost will be met from a combination of the ACC Non-Earners' Account, which is funded from general taxation, and from ACC levies.

Emergency road ambulance call outs are almost entirely double crewed in the Wellington region. For the rest of the country, last year nearly 38,500 of the 393,000 call outs were single crewed - around 10 per cent.

The new policy is also expected to create a significant operational efficiency with around 6000 fewer incidents each year requiring two ambulances to respond, Coleman, Associate Health Minister Peter Dunne and ACC Minister Michael Woodhouse said.

Dunne said this was the single biggest increase that has gone into our emergency ambulance services.

A 2008 select committee inquiry into ambulance services recommended two medically qualified ambulance officers in every ambulance.

However, some say the new roles – essentially medically unqualified drivers with advanced first aid training – still fall far short of that.

Those charged with the responsibility of saving lives say that while providing funds to staff ambulances that currently only have one driver, who is medically qualified – single-crewing – with an additional driver trained in first aid might be a step in the right direction, it doesn't come close to providing the level of care required for people needing urgent medical assistance, particularly in rural areas.

Last year, 69-year-old south Otago woman Marlene Dormer died as a lone ambulance officer tried to keep her alive.

The officer had struggled to get Dormer into the ambulance alone, and Dormer died in the ambulance while she drove.

In 2013, taxi driver Dan Korewha was forced to jump behind the wheel of an ambulance and drive to hospital because the sole paramedic was working to save Sam Kuha's life.

Kuha had been in a taxi on his way from Kaikohe to the Limb Centre in Auckland to be fitted for a new leg when he had intense chest pain.

Intensive care paramedic Dean Kelliher, who is based in Matamata, says the Government move fails to do much to reduce the mortal danger faced by people in rural areas, which are particularly prone to road accidents.

"We often get called out to car accidents. Sometimes if two cars smack into each other at high speeds – what we call a big hit – they are going to end up 50, maybe 100 metres apart.

"You will have serious patients in both vehicles – both patients are dying. Which vehicle gets the fully qualified officer and which gets the assistant?

"It's almost like you are having to roll the dice ... We always do our very best, but it's far from an ideal situation."

Kelliher, who said he was speaking out on behalf of his colleagues in First Union, has worked as an ambulance officer for the past 22 years – including stints in central London and 12 years in Hamilton.

He said it was ironic that the majority of ambulance services in urban areas were double-crewed while those in rural parts of the country were almost uniformly single-crewed.

"It's almost the opposite of how it should be. People in the cities are about 10 minutes away from getting to a hospital, whereas away from the cities they could be an hour, maybe two away. The logic says you need a higher standard of care out in those more remote areas, where people could die before they get to hospital.

"Getting these assistants is a step in the right direction ... but it's a bit like if somebody gets their arm ripped off, and you put a band-aid over the stump instead of a tourniquet. You need a much more substantial fix."

Kelliher said on about 20 per cent of callouts he had the assistance of a volunteer with first aid training.

"I'm not disparaging the volunteers. They are absolute gold. But we need fully qualified and trained people."

It is understood the proposed emergency care assistants will have two days more training than the volunteers.

Double-crewing of ambulances is a festering issue.

The 2008 select committee inquiry into the provision of the country's ambulance services found almost 70 per cent of emergency call outs in some areas were responded to by a single-crewed ambulance.

Patients had died due to waiting time delays, and in some cases patients' family members had been called upon to drive ambulances so the lone paramedic could work on the patient, the inquiry found.

The report called for mandatory double-crewing nationwide.

However, a 2008 Government framework introduced in response to the report side-stepped the recommendation.

YesWeCare.nz, a coalition of community groups and people working in health - of which First Union and the Public Service Association were members - were planning to picket the National party conference on Sunday.

- Sunday Star Times