'Law-abiding' shooters up in arms over police Arms Code bungle

Gun enthusiasts say a botch-up that saw 35,000 error-ridden copies of the Arms Code distributed around the country has heightened distrust and frustration with the way police are administering firearms laws.

The police were this week forced to tell gun owners to destroy a recently circulated update to the Arms Code because it contained "a number of errors".

Among the "errors" in the 70-page booklet was a claim that licensed firearms owners would be "required to justify the number of firearms you hold when the police inspect your firearms security" when in fact there is no such requirement under the Arms Act.

SIMON GILLICE Firearms trainer Nicole McKee says the debacle of the reprinting of the Arms Code shows police are under-resourced when it comes to gun control.

Gun advocates say the booklet debacle indicated police wanted to implement an illegal gun control policy "wish list" that targeted law-abiding shooters rather than gangs and other unlicensed users.

But Superintendent Chris Scahill, national manager of police response and operations, denied that claim, saying it was a case of "simple wording errors" being included in a print run when police needed to top up supplies of the code.

The updated text had been run past an external technical advisory committee, but the errors were not picked up, Scahill said.

He was not aware of claims by the Firearm Owners United NZ Facebook group that contractors hired by police to vet and monitor gun users were asking some to justify the number of guns they owned.

Gun users see the Arms Code botch-up as another blow on top of concerns that law changes proposed last month by Parliament's Law and Order Committee would penalise licensed users rather than crack down on illegal firearms.

Wellington firearm safety trainer Nicole McKee – one of two independent advisers appointed by Police Minister Paula Bennett to review the select committee's recommendations – is among those who believe the changes will not be effective at cutting gun crime.

"The majority of the recommendations are not in the best interest of the firearms community and will not affect criminal behaviour."

But Scahill said he disagreed, and a number of the committee's recommendations were targeted at controlling illegal gun activity.

McKee said the Arms Code printing botch-up showed police were not adequately resourced to enforce gun laws.

"Trust in the police by the firearms community has deteriorated immensely and this sort of thing just adds to it."

Bennett said she had made it clear to police she was "very disappointed" over the release of the unapproved version of the Arms Code.

She was still working through her response to the select committee report but said it contained "a number of recommendations that won't be progressed".

Labour's police spokesman, Stuart Nash, said he was aware of claims firearms vetters were overstepping their authority by asking gun owners to justify the number of firearms they owned.

He was writing to Police Commissioner Mike Bush asking him to ensure there was "consistency" in the way the Arms Act was administered.

