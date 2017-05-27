A lifetime of work gone in minutes in Palmerston North shed fire

Georgia Forrester John Bramley, with his dog Moose, lost 50 years worth of woodturning work and equipment in a shed fire at his Palmerston North home on Saturday.

John Bramley​ woke to loud banging on his front door in the early hours of Saturday morning, after a rural postman noticed a fire on his property.

As the Palmerston North man ambled out of bed and walked down his hallway, he saw a red glow erupting from his woodturning shed outside and knew the worst had happened.

His 50 years of woodturning work and all the equipment he used to make it, was gone.

Murray Wilson/ Fairfax NZ. A fire destroyed a shed next to a house but was stopped by firefighters before it spread to the main residence.

"There's not much we could do. We couldn't get into it."

Bramley said he was grateful for the postman's warning at about 5am, as he, his wife, their son and grandson managed to keep clear of the blaze.

Five crews, including one rural fire party, managed to control the flames, which were extinguished just after 8am.

Murray Wilson/ Fairfax NZ. The fire service are still investigating the cause of a shed fire on Roberts Line, Palmerston North.

However watching his shed, show room and much-loved wooden items burn to ash was "devastating".

Although Bramley had lived at the property for about 30 years, he said he had about 50 years worth of equipment in his shed.

Almost everything was destroyed in the blaze.

"I was out here all day, every day. It's all gone."

Bramley said he was initially worried about Moose, his chocolate labrador who slept on a couch in the shed.

The couch was nothing but ash, but luckily Moose had escaped the fire and spent the morning at the neighbours. He was returned to Bramley and his family later that morning.

The cause of the fire was still being investigated by the fire service. However Bramley believed it could have been started by an electrical fault.

Because of the dust from his woodturning, he said even a spark could have started a fire and "away she went".

Although he was upset at losing his work, wood, shed and equipment, he was grateful his dog escaped and that his house did not catch fire.

The blaze spread to the carport on the property, but fire crews managed to stop it from spreading to the house, which was just metres away.

"We've got to have a bit of luck somewhere."

Bramley said he would continue his favourite hobby of woodturning, and hopefully rebuild a small showroom on the site.

- Stuff