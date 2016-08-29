Waikato police operation nets 218 burglars in three months

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff.co.nz Peter Gilbert was a recent burglary victim which successfully received all of his items back from police.

Burglary rates across the Waikato have risen by more than a thousand offences in the last year, sparking a major crackdown by police.

And it's working - Waikato burglary numbers are dropping as a consequence.

In the three months since the operation launched in May, more than 200 thieves have been arrested.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/FAIRFAX NZ Peter Gilbert believes the thieves staked out his home in Tamahere before coming down a long driveway and loading his goods into a car.

And some offenders - as young as 12 - are prolific, racking up more than a dozen charges each.

Detective Senior Sergeant Stephen Ambler, who's head of Hamilton police's Tactical Crime Unit, said about 150 burglaries a week are being committed across the Waikato police district, which stretches from the tip of the Coromandel to the King County.

About 50 of those are daytime burglaries of people's homes.

"Dishonesty is obviously a big problem - the scope of what we are dealing with is large," Ambler said.

"When we started this operation, there were about 160 offences a week. We have driven it down to 115 offences."

Police figures released by Statistics NZ show an 18 per cent increase in burglaries in the region in the last two years - up from 6372 offences in 2015 to 7494 burglary reports in the year to June 2016. That's more than 20 thefts a day.

Of the 218 arrested since May, most were prolific offenders, Ambler said.

"These guys tend to be on active charges - under court conditions and still committing crimes."

One 15 year old was on 24-hour curfew when he allegedly committed a spate of ram raids on commercial properties targeting cigarettes.

A 33-year-old man arrested in Hamilton East is facing eight counts of burglary, which could increase to as many as 20 as police sift through a mound of property stolen in the Hillcrest and Hamilton East area.

"It's a single person, operating alone, and there is no suggestion he is working with anyone else - but clearly offending at a horrific rate."

In Waihi, a man is facing 14 charges after police searched a Galbraith Street home and found a large amount of drugs and drug utensils.

Under the new reporting tool, burglaries included everything from home break-ins and car thefts to a goat being shoved through the window of a Coromandel home.

Ambler was unable to pinpoint a particular trigger for the rise, but said contributors are a growing population and better roads that aid "cross border offending", where thieves travel both in and out of other districts to commit crimes.

Copycat burglars are also using YouTube to gain tips on how to commit ram raids, he said.

"People who are dishonest will commit crime depending on the opportunity.

"They are looking to make some money, find something to sell. And if the opportunity is in front of them, they will take it."

"If you leave your window open in your house where there are offenders living [in the area], they will break into your house."

Some burglars are more sinister, targeting homes with aluminium joinery, where they can pop out panes of glass. Some cut power to houses to burgle them.

"Knocking on the door, asking for someone who lives there, is common. That's not why they are knocking on your door, they are there to see if someone is home."

Preventing burglary is everyone's responsibility, he said, and people need to remove that opportunity.

"Don't wait until you have been burgled to increase your security. Put stickers on your house, make sure alarms are on, gates are shut, windows are closed and doors are locked."

"CCTV footage is invaluable and affordable."

Recording serial numbers of household items helps ensure police can return property if it's recovered.​

BRAZEN BURGLARS BUSTED

​A lone hair tie found trampled among gravel outside a Hamilton home was a key piece in a jigsaw that led police to a prolific burglar.

Help from Hamilton's Cash Converters also meant almost $3000 worth of Peter Gilbert's property stolen in a burglary of his Tamahere home was returned to him within 48 hours.

Enough evidence meant police could charge a man in his 20s with the theft, along with his mother for selling her son's stolen loot.

Gilbert is one of dozens of victims whose homes are cleaned out by burglars in Hamilton each week.

The St Paul's Collegiate director of high performance sport remembers clearly thinking something was amiss when he drove into the driveway he shares with a neighbour after a day at work.

The gate that keeps he and his partner's miniature schnauzer inside was slightly ajar.

"I thought that was strange. The first thing I wanted to do was check the dog was still there. Thankfully, he was still there, but the potential for the little schnauzer to go missing was pretty big."

Next he found the internal door from the garage to a storage room was open.

"I went inside and found all the gear had gone missing."

Golf clubs - a gift from his son for Christmas - were gone, as were $3000 worth of tools, chainsaws and other goods.

Neighbours who had CCTV cameras had recorded a grey sedan leaving the shared driveway about midday.

That night, Gilbert came across a girl's hair tie lying on the drive.

"That was unusual, as we don't have a little one. Police were able to identify that it belonged to the family, and must have fallen out of the car while they were getting stuff in or out."

At the same time, a pair of golf clubs matching Gilbert's were taken to Cash Converters in Hamilton, and staff alerted police.

The following day, the burglars tried to pawn the rest of Gilbert's goods.

"Basically, within 48 hours I had everything back. Police even personally brought the stuff around. It was just magic."

It was clear the burglars had cased the home, which is down a long driveway on a dead end street, Gilbert said.

Scene examination showed they had tried to gain access to the house itself, but were caught out by locked gates and instead went for the easy-access shed.

He said is was incredible not one spotted the brazen attempt.

Gilbert said the theft left them feeling violated.

"Insurance could have covered it, but the fact there are people on your property, uninvited, who attempt to get into the house, that hurts."

He is contemplating a restorative justice session.

"If this was a first time for this individual or group, then I would be involved. But recidivist offenders? I wasn't interested."

Gilbert recommends installing CCTV cameras and locking internal doors between homes, garages and internal storage rooms.





- Stuff