Harassed on social media

Robert Charles/Fairfax NZ Harassing his ex-girlfriend on social media has landed New Plymouth man Braden Gregory Healey with three criminal convictions.

A New Plymouth man sent offensive, degrading and insulting messages to his former girlfriend after their break-up and also targeted her sister and a male friend, a court heard.

The sister of Braden Gregory Healey's former partner, who cannot be named, told Judge Garry Barkle at times through tears, about the impact his behaviour had on herself and her family.

She told New Plymouth District Court that while the family had dealt with bereavement, the "hardest thing" for them this year had been coping with Healey's abuse.

"He used to be my friend. I just want peace and to move on," she said at Wednesday's sentencing hearing.

"We want him to see it's not okay."

Over six months, 28-year-old Healey used Facebook, Messenger and Instagram to try and make contact with his ex-girlfriend after they broke up on January 1 and also targeted her sister and the man.

Healey previously pleaded guilty to charges of criminal harassment, using offensive language and threatening to kill.

Judge Barkle said between January 1 and June 19, Healey repeatedly tried to contact his ex-girlfriend with messages following their break up after six years together.

The unwanted contact used "offensive, insulting and threatening language," Barkle said.

On May 8, Healey found out another man had been socialising with his former partner and the defendant sent a series of threatening texts to him, Barkle added.

Between June 15-16, Healey also sent texts to his former partner's sister, which were of a "degrading and insulting nature".

"Over a protracted period, you caused significant distress and upset," the judge said.

Barkle said the victim impact statements he had read only reinforced this view.

"It is clear that each of your victims...have been distressed and significantly affected by your conduct over the first six months of this year."

He told Healey that although he might have struggled with his own issues at the time of the offending, it was no excuse for his behaviour.

"You need to accept Mr Healey that you have been responsible for conduct that has caused extreme hurt, has been upsetting and is something that each of the three victims have found very difficult to deal with," he said.

Healey's lawyer Susan Hurley said since his arrest, her client had attended five counselling sessions and had found the assistance to be helpful.

"He's trying to re-start his life and he is trying to stay away from these victims," she said.

She said the sentence of supervision recommended by the probation service was one she supported and asked Barkle to take into account Healey's lack of previous convictions, his early guilty pleas and the compliance he had shown to his bail conditions.

But Barkle said he believed a sentence of intensive supervision was better tailored to Healey, a penalty which would provide closer monitoring of the defendant.

Along with 18 months' intensive supervision, Barkle said Healey would also be the subject of judicial monitoring for the duration of his sentence.

This means a judge will get a report from Healey's probation officer regarding his compliance and progress.

