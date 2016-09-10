Stop-go murder suspect speaks

Mongrel Mob member admits he tried to extort a colleague of George Taiaroa but denies wanting him dead

The Mongrel Mob member who tried to extort George Taiaroa's work colleague.

During the Quinton Winders murder trial it was suggested that a Mongrel Mob member had a motive for wanting George Taiaroa's workmate dead. TONY WALL speaks exclusively to the gangster.

The large man with a Mongrel Mob facial tattoo and Rogue chapter t-shirt apologises for being late. He's been at court in Tokoroa. It was nothing much, he says, "just threatening behaviour."

This is the gang member named in court by the defence as possibly involved in the George Taiaroa "stop-go" murder, and we're meeting in rural Waikato during the trial.

Winders was convicted of the murder on Friday, but Stuff can reveal that the gang member was a top suspect in the early days of the inquiry.

He is surprisingly talkative, and seems intrigued that he's been hauled into the middle of a murder trial, although not surprised.

"Police investigated me for another murder too, as the gang member around here they come around to see you."

Stuff.co.nz Quinton Winders has been found guilty of murdering George Taiaroa.

He admits he tried to extort Michael Pengelly, the worker who was manning the other lollipop on March 19, 2013, the day Taiaroa was shot at point blank range at roadworks near Atiamuri. But he denies having anything to do with the murder.

He and his brother, described in court as an "enforcer", went to see Pengelly because he had exposed himself to a 5-year-old girl who is their relative.

Jonathan Temm, lawyer for Winders, painted a scenario that Mongrel Mob members might have been involved in the shooting, mistakenly targeting Taiaroa instead of Pengelly, and suggested police hadn't properly investigated that theory.

Supplied George Taiaroa.

But the Mobster, whose name was suppressed by Justice Kit Toogood, says police were very focused on him in the early days of the inquiry.

"They came and interviewed me when I was at PD [periodic detention]. They told me that Mr Pengelly was the other fullah on the other side and that I might have... got someone to shoot him or shot him myself, but got the wrong fullah."

He says police wouldn't let go of the theory.

MARK TAYLOR FAIRFAX NZ Quinton Winders in the dock during his trial. His defence claimed the Mongrel Mob might have been behind George Taiaroa's murder.

"I had to give a statement of my whereabouts, then they came back again. I was going 'I already told youse everything I've got to say'. And they're like, I'm sure you know more'. They must have been at a dead end, then."

He says detectives came to see him three times. "They were going hard. They came back again and I told them to f*** off. I got sick of talking to them."

The gangster says his alibi was that he was home at the time of the shooting.

Detective Superintendent Tim Anderson says the gang member and his brother were thoroughly investigated, were "generally co-operative" and their alibis checked out.

"[The brother] was on CCTV footage at an airport in the South Island at the time [of the murder]."

The gangster says Pengelly was drunk when he exposed himself to his young relative.

He and his brother visited Pengelly at his house during daylight hours with the intention of getting him to leave town to keep the community safe.

"We went round and tried to extort him, but that didn't go too well. We put it on him as nice as we could. What I said was, 'if you give over your house and get the f*** out of here we will get my family to drop the charges on you'. That was the angle. I just wanted him gone.

"He told me he'd ring the police, so we left it at that."

He says it's "bull****" that he was involved in the Taiaroa shooting and it's "not good" that he was named in court.

"How would I put it? If I was gonna shoot Pengelly I would have shot Pengelly. Pengelly would be dead, you know what I mean? You can't mistake those two.

"For us [Mongrel Mob] if we were to shoot Pengelly, we would have used a stolen vehicle...got the right man, we wouldn't go and shoot some random. If he actually molested my [relative] that would call for that, but...it was just exposure, there was no actual contact. That's why we didn't escalate it."

He says the gang tried to make its own inquiries after Taiaroa was killed.

"We did try and follow it up as best as we could 'cos it happened in our back yard. We thought it would have been a stolen vehicle so when we went out hunting we were looking for a stolen truck that might have been burnt out.

"Usually when you do things you'll dump the vehicle straight after, get rid of it. We couldn't get any leads...that's how I knew it had nothing to do with anyone from around here."

He describes the Taiaroa murder as a "hate crime" and says Winders "isn't very clever in the criminal mindframe" because he should have disguised his vehicle beforehand, not after.

Pengelly said outside court that the defence theory that he was the intended target was wrong.

He said he never felt threatened by the gang member and his brother.

"I've known them for years - they tried [to threaten me] but I told them to f*** off."

- Stuff