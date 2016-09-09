A man who moves in two worlds: The different sides of Quinton Paul Winders

Stuff.co.nz Quinton Winders has been found guilty of murdering George Taiaroa.

Most farmers have scraggly hair, smell bad and wear gumboots, Karen Royle said. Not Quin Winders. Service station worker Royle, who often served Winders at Caltex in Stratford, told the Rotorua High Court he had an "upper class look", with a Remuera-style haircut.

He usually wore a sweater and boat shoes. "He's a bit more Mission Bay than Whangamomona,", she explained, referring to the tiny, isolated Taranaki community where Winders lived in a barn with no electricity, running water or plumbing.

That's Quinton Paul Winders - equally at home in Auckland's million-dollar suburbs or roughing it in gnarly backwaters.

It's a theme that Winders himself is happy to perpetuate. In his only interview to date, with Stuff before his arrest, he said: "One minute I can wear an Armani suit, down here it's different. I've got a Lotus Esprit Turbo, the yuppiest car you could drive."

Winders' personality is harder to pick. Fiercely intelligent, he is also a top rate conspiracy theorist and a conversation with him can be like a trip down the rabbit hole.

He told this reporter police had been sending fake emails, pretending to be him, to media to stir things up, claimed a police unit called the SGI (no such group exists) was "sneaking around in the bushes" putting cameras opposite his property and reckoned police controlled the entire phone network.

SUPPLIED Armani Cowboy: Quinton Winders in casual dress at his Whangamomona property before his arrest for murder.

"He's living in two worlds," says Bryan Kuriger​, who testified that shots were fired at him from the direction of Winders' property while he was out spotlighting one night.

"If you talk to him about deer and marketing of deer, or why the velvet market has crashed, he'd leave me for dead, he knows his stuff.

"And then he starts talking about murdered girls, mutilated bodies, all sorts of s..."

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/FAIRFAX NZ Winders captured on CCTV at Caltex in Stratford.

The jury had to choose which version of Winders they preferred: a man so enraged by a minor prang that he would hatch a plan to exact revenge on the stop-go worker he deemed responsible; or as Winders would have it, the innocent victim of a police "fabrication".

The jury went with the former, convicting Winders after deliberating for the better part of three days. He faces the next two decades in prison, which will be interminable for a man who cherishes the freedom to roam.

Born to Rotorua deer farmers Max and Janet Winders, Quin attended exclusive King's College boarding school in Auckland before studying business at Massey University in Palmerston North.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/FAIRFAX NZ Winders stayed in a house near Whangamomona while he built his barn.

He didn't graduate, instead heading to the Australian mines. He returned and used some of the money he'd made to buy the Lotus, which he told friends he'd never part with, and an old army Unimog truck that was later pink stickered by police because it wasn't roadworthy.

In recent years he lived like a modern-day swagman, travelling around central North Island farms - usually driving at night when the roads were clear - doing fencing work and crashing wherever he could.

Then he'd return to his steep, bush-clad property at Pohokura near Whangamomona, which he dreamed of turning into a hunting block complete with lodge.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/FAIRFAX NZ Inside Winders' barn. He had no electricity or plumbing, instead using generators.

From about 2009 Winders did fencing for an old university mate, Kieron O'Dwyer, at O'Dwyer's farm at Benneydale in the Waikato. He'd sleep in a tent, a dilapidated caravan or in the back of an old Land Cruiser, using a gas cooker for meals.

Winders was described in court as "frugal" - O'Dwyer says he was "tight", but not very good with big purchases. "I think the saying is penny wise and pound stupid."

Living in isolated places was bad for Winders, O'Dwyer believes. "He became a bit reclusive. He reckoned he had a girlfriend in Australia but I've never seen him with one, he pretty much stuck to himself."

SUPPLIED Winders' beloved Lotus. He told people he'd never part with it.

One time he visited Winders at a house in Whangamomona and because Winders hadn't seen anyone for about three weeks he started talking "hard out" as they stood in a doorway.

Suddenly Winders said "hold on", disappeared inside, came out with a .22, and fired from the door at a rabbit. He slung the animal in a freezer and "carried on the conversation".

Winders was prone to "fairytale" stories, O'Dwyer says, but he never caused any trouble and was a "great worker".

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/FAIRFAX NZ Winders also had an old army Unimog, which at one point was pink stickered.

But Kuriger​ , the former neighbour, says he had concerns about Winders' state of mind long before Taiaroa was shot.

"He's a different fish, strange," Kuriger says, recounting a bizarre conversation they had. He talked to me about a murdered girl up the gully. He asked if I found her cellphone in the swamp.

"He said it was hers, she was from Wanganui and he'd seen her on Crimewatch. Quin said: 'I found all the clothes and I bundled them up and I put them in the rubbish for the worker to take to police'.

MARK TAYLOR/FAIRFAX NZ Winders, centre, is dwarfed by his defence team and security escort at the scene of the crime.

"He said the guy across the road killed her."

Kuriger said he was so concerned by some of Winders' comments that he asked police in Stratford to check him out, and his partner did not feel safe at the property. He felt that Winders was "unstable" and needed psychiatric help.

Hunters told of terrifying incidents where bullets were fired at them from Winders' property, one man describing how they hit just a couple of metres away and he and his companions had to run for their lives.

Robert Charles Police search Winders' property.

Other former neighbours had no problem with him, saying he was friendly and enjoyed a chat.

With the height and build of a jockey, Winders was immaculately dressed in court, a different suit each week, his hair swept back with product. Directly behind him in the public gallery most days were his parents, brothers Marcus and Chris and sister Miranda - all similarly well-groomed.

Although Quin didn't have much money, his family has done well financially in recent years, making millions from buying and renovating properties in the Auckland waterfront suburb of Orakei.

ROBERT CHARLES Winders' property near Whangamomona - he lived in the barn on and off.

They were quick to close ranks around Quin when police began investigating him, brother Marcus complaining that the family home had been bugged and accusing police of doing a "media beat-up".

O'Dwyer says he too was bugged as part of the police operation.

Winders said before his arrest that it was all part the police's grand scheme.

Winders in the late 90s.

"They are definitely using the media," he told me. "They make me out to be right wing. No response, so they change it, now I'm a 'cowboy dude'. Rubbish about doing my bootlaces up with barbed wire. They've tried everything. They say you're racist, they try the race angle and then go and harass everyone you know.

"I'm working for a Maori gentleman, that was the end of that argument. This is what they do, when they're stuffed they just fabricate. It's just bollocks."

He laughed when I asked him if he shot Taiaroa. "No, no. What [police] are doing is this big fabrication."

ROBERT CHARLES Police search the land around Winders' farm after he became a suspect for the Taiaroa killing.

He described the Crown theory that a minor accident a week earlier was the motive for the murder as "pretty stupid. There was no accident. It was just some guy had to put his brakes on too hard. It didn't do any damage."

Even back then, in February, 2014, well before his arrest, he was thinking forward to a future trial, predicting police would get in trouble for placing a notice in a deerstalkers newsletter asking for anyone who'd had "run-ins" with him to come forward.

"If it ever goes to court, they're f****d. That's how desperate they are," he said, adding he'd be surprised if he was arrested.

MARK TAYLOR FAIRFAX NZ Winders in the dock during his trial. He always denied killing George Tairoa.

"I don't think they've got anything. If they did you look forward to your day in court. I'm not losing any sleep over it."

﻿As it turned out he was wrong - the jury satisfied that the Crown's circumstantial case was so strong it left no reasonable doubt that Winders was a deranged killer.

- Stuff