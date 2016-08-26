Fog machine foils burglary

Fog machine foils attempted burgalry of Masterton petrol station

SUPPLIED/Fog Cannon NZ Ltd A fog cannon like the one activated in action.

Burglars who broke into a Masterton service station were blinded by a face full of fog and fled the scene with very little to show for their efforts.

The would-be robbers smashed a glass door in the early hours of Friday and then used a crowbar on the cigarette cabinet before the fog cannon quickly filled the station with a dense mist.

Station owner Blaine Smith said cigarettes appeared to be the target of the robbery, with the burglars making straight for the highly-taxed product upon gaining entry to the store.

ILLYA MCLELLAN/FAIRFAX NZ Faulknors Mobil in Masterton.

The cannon was set to a timer, activated by the alarm, and it proved effective in disorienting the robbers and causing them to flee with very little, he said.

READ MORE:

* Fog cannon thwarts robbery

* Fog cannons effective in homes as well

* Burglars vision foggy

* Security deterring "scumbags"

"It's a non-harmful fog that is thick as hell and they couldn't see a thing. It's always annoying, a break in like this, but it's great to see the new system works."

SUPPLIED A fog cannon can fill a room within seconds.

The fog cannon was installed six months ago and this is the first time it had been triggered. The devices are now standard across all Mobil stations in this country.

Mobil Oil NZ public affairs manager Samantha Potts said the company was investing heavily in technology designed to prevent robberies and catch offenders.

"The fog cannons are the latest updates in security systems and provide a new and effective weapon in the battle against theft and potential theft."

Andre Weibel​, of Fog Cannons NZ Limited, said use of the cannons had really taken off.

In the past they had only been ordered by high-end retailers and private buyers, he said.

"It's really good to hear the cannon is working effectively. There was an incident in Auckland earlier this year as well where it was a success, but this is further proof of that."

Senior sergeant Gordon Crawley, of Wairarapa Police, said it was no secret that cigarettes are a targeted item but that businesses should be applauded for putting in systems like this to deal with potential issues.

"The more people can do to stop others committing crime against them, the better."

- Stuff