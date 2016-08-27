Pair face rapist in court

Rapist terrorises disabled women in their own home

MARK TAYLOR/FAIRFAX NZ Te Anga Tipene was sentenced to 11 years in prison at the High Court in Hamilton on Friday.

GRAPHIC CONTENT: The details of how she lost her virginity were laid bare for all to hear.

Then her flatmate's first encounter with a man was also described in minute detail.

The effects of every touch, laid out. Every word whispered in the bedrooms, repeated.

In the Hamilton High Court, the audience of perfect strangers, court staff, the two women's families and the family of the man who raped them heard in excruciating detail how these two women came to have their first sexual experiences.

How they were raped. How they had their hair pulled from their heads. How Te Anga Tipene left his DNA on their bodies and told them if they opened their mouths he would kill them.

The rapist, just 22, sat whimpering in the dock while the women sat stoically in the body of the court, their job done.

The shadow of the man who stormed their home in the early hours of November 6, 2015, was broken. The two women were not.

Despite stealing their first experiences.

Despite physically and emotionally damaging them.

Despite threatening them with murder, Tipene could not shift the steely nerve of the pair.

The women, who suffer from a mild intellectual disability, had only been living independently for nine months in Hamilton before that night.

They fought for their independence and were proud to be able to live on their own, although still being supported by outside agencies.

They have fronted for every court case. They have faced their rapist at every turn.

In the court summary of facts, the night the two women were sexually assaulted by Tipene, he had gone out drinking with a friend.

When they returned to his friend's home, his friend went to sleep, but Tipene went next door.

He found a door unlocked, went in and found his first victim.

She was in bed but was awake and was startled when Tipene opened her door.

She yelled at him to get out. He told her he "would kill her if she spoke to police."

Tipene asked her if she had ever had sex before. She told him to leave. He removed his clothes. He unbuttoned her pyjamas.

"As a result of this rape and assault, I was very sore and bruised in my pelvic area," the court would learn when the first victim impact statement was read.

"My mouth and throat was very sore from what [Tipene] did to me and my hair and scalp was painful and bruised from where he had pulled my hair. I had quite a bit of hair actually pulled out."

But Tipene wasn't done. After leaving the first woman, he went down the hall to the second bedroom, where the flatmate was also in bed and awake and trying to get help.

She had heard the attack on her flatmate. She could hear her scream out in pain. While this was happening, she frantically contacted people on Facebook around the world to tell them "that a stranger was in the house and asked [them] to call police."

Police would come, but not in time to save her.

She, too, screamed at Tipene to get out. He told her he would only leave if she would perform a sexual act on him.

He removed his pants. He unbuttoned her pyjamas. Tipene didn't want sexual intercourse. He had other plans.

"It has been really hard trying to get over that night. In our home. In our beds," those in the court would learn when the second victim impact statement was read.

"I have never had any sexual contact with anyone in my life. It is a terrible thing that the only intimacy I have had now happened to me by being forced into sexual acts and by being abused. I don't think I could let anyone get close to me after what he did to me."

When he was done, Tipene repeated his threats about going to police.

The police arrived shortly after Tipene left the house.

Samples were taken from the women and Tipene's DNA would be identified. His fingerprints were located at the house. He also left his watch at the scene.

Tipene was arrested a few days after the attack.

Presiding over the case, Justice Ailsa Duffy called the two women's actions courageous.

"They feared you would hurt them, because they were brave enough to seek some assistance," she said.

"They are trying to move forward as they don't want your actions to define their lives."

Duffy condemned Tipene's actions before sentencing him to 11 years in prison on one charge of burglary, one charge of sexual violation by rape, one charge of indecent assault, two charges of threatening grievous bodily harm, and two charges of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection.

"Your actions on that night were a brutal invasion of their safe place.

"Both women were in significant physical pain as a result of your assault," Duffy said.

As Tipene was led away from the dock, two of his family members yelled out endearments.

The two women were hugged by their supporters as they made their way out of the room that exposed in detail what had happened to them.

The room where their families, perfect strangers and court staff learned that the two women who sat in the courtroom were two of the bravest women in Hamilton.

- Stuff