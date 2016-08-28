The vanishing list

Thirty-six people recorded missing in Wellington region

SUPPLIED Mary Berrington, who vanished on July 19, was the 36th name to be added to the list of people missing in the wider Wellington region.

Five weeks since Mary Berrington went missing her daughter Susan Geerars is starting to come to terms with the fact she may have to pack away some of her mother's belongings.

Berrington, who vanished on July 19, was the 36th name added to the list of people officially missing in the wider Wellington region.

Figures released by police under the Official Information Act show since 2011 alone there have been 11 people reported missing within Hutt Valley, Kapiti Coast, Wairarapa and Wellington.

Supplied Retired Wellington physiotherapist Kaye Stewart went missing in June 2005 in Rimutaka Forest Park. She is presumed dead.

Since records of missing people have been kept, 25 males and 11 females have disappeared in the area.



Each day living with a missing family member was "horrific", Geerars said.

"We are getting to the time soon when we are going to have to look at passing her flat onto someone else and pack up her belongings. That is another thing which is going to make the situation harder," she said.

"Every time the phone rings it is like, could that be my Mum? Even walking down the street you think, oh my, and then you realise it's not her.

"I am always going to be looking."

Geerars said there was a long list of "what ifs" of what could have happened to her mother, including foul play.

Berrington joins the list of missing people, which includes names such as Kaye Stewart, who vanished on June 13, 2005, after visiting Rimutaka Forest Park for a short walk. No-one has been charged by police in relation to her disappearance, and the case still remains open more than a decade later.

Not all people remained missing forever.

Last year, three boys playing around the Ngaio bush in February found the remains of John Holmes Smith, who was reported missing in Wellington back in 1986.

The area was a place he was known to often walk.

Acting superintendent Chris Page said there were always a number of reasons why, or how, someone would go missing.



"All missing person files remain active until the missing person or their body or remains are located," he said.

"Files are reviewed at regular intervals. Should police receive any information in relation to the missing person the file is then reviewed, new information assessed and further lines of enquiry are progressed."

Page said it was important for the public to know that if a family member or friend is missing and they hold serious fears for their safety to contact police immediately.

"You do not have to wait 24 hours to report someone as missing."

WHEN THEY WERE REPORTED MISSING:

Up to 1990: 9

1991-2000: 6



2001-2010: 10



2011-2016: 11

